Manchester United's miserable run continued as Brentford inflicted another heavy defeat on the Red Devils to leave them second-bottom in the Premier League.

United suffered a 4-0 hammering away to Liverpool last Sunday. Six days later, they were on the receiving end of the same scoreline at home to the Bees, courtesy of goals from Callum Wilson (2), Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade.

It was the first time since 1961 that United had suffered back-to-back 4-0 defeats in the league and the third league game in a row they conceded four goals after drawing 4-4 with Aston Villa on November 8.

It leaves new manager Mauricio Pochettino still searching for his first win since succeeding Michael Carrick earlier this month and hammered home the size of the task facing him at Old Trafford.

It is only the second time that United have failed to keep a clean sheet in their opening 12 games of a league season. United have conceded 15 goals in their opening six home league games this season, their most at this stage of a campaign since 1930/31 when they conceded 21.

Wilson opened the scoring in the 19th minute with a finish that United goalkeeper Senne Lammens should have done better with.

The former England striker was then on hand to tap home a Dango Ouattara cutback to make it 2-0.

Youri Tielemans hit the crossbar with a curling effort just before the hour as United looked to get a foothold in the game.

However, they were guilty of switching off at a Brentford corner in the 82nd minute, allowing Ajer to stab home from close range.

United's misery was complete in injury time when Schade lifted the ball over the advancing Lammens to complete a memorable day for Keith Andrews' side, who are fifth, just a point outside the top four.

What they said

United midfielder Youri Tielemans: "Tough times at the moment. We need to fight, stick together and work on the training pitch ... It is not happening for us at the moment. We need to keep fighting. We have not been good enough as a team. That is the truth. We need to accept it, take responsibility and move on."

Brentford manager Keith Andrews: "I thought we were well worthy of getting the three points. I thought we could have been more clinical; that was the message at half-time. Could we take the handbrake off more? Could we go for it? I fancy us all the time when we're in those areas."

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 4/10: Sensational reflex save from Anthony to push a 14th-minute overhead kick on to the crossbar, but Wilson’s powerful 18th-minute opener was too close to him.

Diogo Dalot - 4/10: Inverted into midfield in a slightly different system and made a clever cross back to Fernandes on 10 minutes, but found it tough going against Anthony. Crowd turned on him when he lost the ball on 72 minutes, leading to a Brentford counter and almost a third goal.

Harry Maguire - 3/10: Struggled against Brentford’s pace and passing. Headed against the crossbar in the seventh minute. Booked after an 85-minute lunge. Desperate times for a defence that has conceded four goals in each of the past three league games.

Leny Yoro - 4/10: Impressive in midweek, less so today. Strode forward after but gave the ball away, which allowed a counter-attack. Booked after a poor challenge on Wilson. Back to make a fantastic tackle on Schade.

Lisandro Martinez - 3/10: Played on the left of a nervous defence and was up against Ouattara, who consistently bested him.

Kobbie Mainoo - 5/10: Neat on the ball and the least of United’s problems, but someone of his talents should be playing in a side that is far more stable than this.

Youri Tielemans - 5/10: He thinks he should have done better since joining, but he’s got something. Plays in a midfield that gets cut through every game. Tidy on the ball. Improved in the second half with intricate passing, then took a curling shot which hit the bar.

Patrick Dorgu - 3/10: Defended in a four when in possession, a three when out of it. Headed wide when he should’ve scored just before Brentford’s opener. All he had to do was head the ball down from five yards. Poor crossing too.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10: Struggling with a virus, but glanced a header wide on 10 minutes. Free kick into the wall on 39. And another which went well wide on 88. Cuts a deeply frustrated figure and has all season.

Amad Diallo - 3/10: Isn’t scoring or assisting. One of many feeling the pressure. United had 25 shots and eight on target and a superior xG but still didn’t score and lost 4-0.

Joshua Zirkzee - 3/10: First shot on target after three minutes, but little power. Poor ball to nobody spoiled a promising attack. Hesitant in front of goal.

Substitutes

Bryan Mbeumo (on for Amad, 45') - 5/10: Made a difference, linking up well on the right, though he gave the ball away at times.

Luke Shaw (on for Martinez, 45') - 5/10: United looked more secure in defence with him on, especially as he followed and stopped Ouattara.

Matheus Cunha (on for Zirkzee, 62') - 4/10: Did almost nothing, then swung at a shot, which was blocked on 90 minutes.

Shea Lacey (on for Dorgu, 69') - 6/10: Came on to a big cheer. Lashed a shot on target in the 76th minute after letting the ball run across his body. Well saved by Kelleher.

Mason Mount (on for Tielemans, 82') - N/A