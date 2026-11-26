Manchester United won their first point under Mauricio Pochettino but were left aggrieved by a series of controversial decisions in their 2-2 Champions League draw at Sporting Lisbon.

United trailed at half-time on Wednesday after Senne Lammens saved a penalty before conceding another, converted by Luis Suarez.

The visitors were furious when Amad Diallo’s equaliser was ruled out for an apparent foul by Youri Tielemans, with VAR unable to intervene as the referee had blown his whistle before the ball crossed the line.

Bruno Fernandes scored twice in three minutes after the restart, first from the penalty spot and then with a lucky strike which hit a divot and bounced over Sporting keeper Kaique Pereira.

But Suarez levelled after another Lammens error and United were denied a winner via a Pereira own goal with Patrick Dorgu punished for a foul in the build-up.

Joshua Zirkzee was given a rare start up front and he declined to criticise the refereeing when he spoke to The National after the game.

Were the referring decisions frustrating tonight?

For the team that we are, we shouldn't really be looking at what the referee decides, but you cannot deny that some key decisions that weren't in our favour, to put it like that. All we have to do is look at ourselves. In the end, I think we lost because of small details, little mistakes. But we definitely have something to build on, mainly the way we started the second half. I think that's something we can build on and move on with.

How important is it to support Senne Lammens [who dropped a ball which led to the Sporting equaliser]?

It's everything. This team is a family, so there's no one who will suffer by themselves. Mistakes happen. Let's go on to the next one. Senne’s a great goalkeeper.

What was missing tonight?

An extra goal. We didn't win, so we're not happy. As I said before, we've got some positive stuff to take, but we're not satisfied.

What did you say to Senne in the dressing room after something like that?

In this moment, we just give him space. Not sure if he wants to hear anything at all. But Senne’s a great kid. He's got a good head on him. And we all know that next game he is going to be at the top of his game. And we didn't draw because of him. I'm also someone who likes to look at myself and, you know, I didn't score.

How did it feel to be back in the team?

That felt really good. It's been a while. So I was happy to start, just really happy.

Do you feel sharp enough to play more games now?

Yeah, I'm definitely getting pushed a lot. I've been pushing myself for a while in training as well. Fitness is something that you're just trying to stay at the top of your game, even if you're not playing. And obviously playing a game is different, but I feel good.

You've been incredibly diplomatic about the referee, they are two of the worst decisions and goals that you're ever going to see in a game.

And yet, our team should be capable to win even if we're not being favoured in those moments.

Does it not just feel like the world's against you?

Yeah, we're in a place where it can feel like that pretty quick. But as I said, we've got a locker room that's built on supporting each other and we will get out of it eventually. And if it's us against the world, so be it.