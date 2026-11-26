Friday: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (midnight)

Forest find themselves outside the bottom three on goal difference, having won only twice in 11 matches this season. They followed up their first home victory of the campaign – a 3-1 win over Manchester City – with a 2-0 loss at Bournemouth last weekend.

Chelsea have dropped down to eighth in the table after losing five of their past eight games, the last of which was a 4-1 battering to Leeds United, despite taking the lead through Emmanuel Emegha on his full debut. Xabi Alonso's side are now five points outside the top four.

Prediction: Forest 1 Chelsea 1

Saturday: Leeds United v Coventry City (7pm)

Leeds are looking to win three games on the spin following their victories over Tottenham and Chelsea, in which Noah Okafor scored three times in the two matches. The Yorkshiremen are now up to seventh place on 17 points, four outside the top four.

Coventry's 3-2 win at home to Crystal Palace means Frank Lampard's side have now pulled themselves three points and four places above the relegation zone, although they have lost four out of five games away from home.

Prediction: Leeds 3 Coventry 0

Manchester United v Brentford (7pm)

Mauricio Pochettino's United reign got off to a miserable start last weekend as they were hammered 4-0 at Liverpool, which saw Leny Yoro sent off after just eight minutes, although that red card has since been rescinded. They are now in 19th place, one point off the bottom after only one win in 11 matches. In their midweek Uefa Champions League game at Sporting, United were denied a first win under Pochettino as a late Senne Lammens blunder meant they had to settle for a 2-2 draw in Lisbon.

Brentford thumped Everton 4-0 on Monday at the Gtech Community Stadium, with Keane Lewis-Potter scoring twice. Victory lifted the Bees up to sixth place.

Prediction: Man United 2 Brentford 1

Ipswich Town v Aston Villa (9.30pm)

Ipswich's defeat at Spurs means they have taken only two points from a possible 15 and are now just two points outside the bottom three, with only two teams having conceded more than their 22 goals.

Villa once again had to settle for a point after their goalless stalemate at home to Sunderland made it four draws in their past six matches, leaving them in 12th spot. Unai Emery's side then lost their second successive Champions League game on Tuesday after being beaten 1-0 by Galatasaray.

Prediction: Ipswich 1 Villa 3

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Sunday: Everton v Liverpool (4pm)

Everton missed out on a third win on the trot when they were hammered at Brentford, in which James Tarkowski was sent off for the first time in his Premier League career. The Merseysiders are now ninth in the table.

Liverpool can make it five wins in six matches if they topple their local rivals and could move up to second place, although that could change depending on the results of Brighton and Manchester City later on Sunday. The Reds also have the top flight's best away record with 13 points from a possible 15. On Wednesday in the Champions League, they won 3-0 away to Club Brugge courtesy of an Alexander Isak double and one from Florian Wirtz.

Prediction: Everton 1 Liverpool 2

Brighton v Newcastle United (6.05pm)

Brighton fell to only their third defeat of the league campaign last weekend as they lost 2-0 at Hull City, but the Seagulls are still flying high in second place, albeit only ahead of Manchester City on goal difference. The Seagulls are strong on home turf, having secured 13 points from a possible 15.

Newcastle came close to toppling leaders Arsenal last week but eventually had to settle for a point in what was their second draw in a row. The Magpies have won just once in six league games and have not secured three points at Brighton since 2017, when the two teams were in the second tier.

Prediction: Brighton 3 Newcastle 1

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Crystal Palace v Hull City (6.05pm)

Thomas Frank's first game in charge of bottom club Crystal Palace ended in defeat at Coventry, a match that twice saw the Eagles level the scores, only to eventually lose 3-2. Palace have now lost five consecutive league matches.

Hull snatched a first win since beating Coventry on August 29, thanks to a stoppage-time Ollie McBurnie double that boosted the Tigers up to 11th place, although they have just one victory away from home this season.

Prediction: Palace 2 Hull 2

Fulham v Bournemouth (6.05pm)

Fulham have now gone five games unbeaten, although their previous three matches have ended in draws, the last of which was away to Manchester City, with the Cottagers two points and two places outside the bottom three.

Bournemouth are on a superb run of five consecutive top-flight wins after beating Forest last weekend. Evanilson scored in a sixth successive Premier League game to leave the Cherries knocking on the door of the top four.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Bournemouth 2

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (6.05pm)

Sunderland earned a valuable point away to Villa last weekend, making it one defeat in four league games, but the Black Cats have won just twice in 11 matches and remain in the bottom three. Their goals tally of eight is the worst in the division.

Spurs have now won four out of their past five games, having eased to a 2-0 victory over Ipswich, which saw teenager Luca Williams-Barnett score on his first Premier League start. Victory moved Robert de Zerbi's men up to 10th in the table.

Prediction: Sunderland 0 Spurs 2

Arsenal v Manchester City (8.30pm)

Arsenal's five-game win streak ended with their draw at Newcastle last Saturday, but the Gunners still enjoy a six-point advantage at the top of the table. They have also won five out of five at home in the league so far. The Gunners had to settle for a point midweek as well, although they should have come away from the Emirates Stadium with all three after a frustrating Champions League draw with Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City's struggles continue, having taken only one point from a possible 12 in the Premier League. They at least avoided a fourth loss in a row by drawing with Fulham. In the Champions League, a 2-2 draw with Napoli means they have won just one of their past seven games across all competitions.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Man City 1

Man City draw with Fulham – in pictures