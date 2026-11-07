Leeds v Tottenham ratings: Calvert-Lewin 7, Okafor 8; Tonali 7, Marmoush 5

Leeds United secured all three points in their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday thanks to a late goal from substitute Noah Okafor.

The big moment in the first-half came when Jayden Bogle appeared fortunate to escape a red card after a VAR check on a reckless tackle on Mathys Tel that lasted more than four minutes.

Leeds gained the upper hand in the second half before Okafor confidently finished in the 79th minute sealing a win that moved the Yorkshireman up to eighth place. It was also their first victory over Spurs since May 2021.

A first loss in five matches ended Roberto de Zerbi side's improvement in recent weeks, after a woeful start to the campaign, dropping them down to 10th in the table.

What they said:

Leeds match-winner Okafor: “I came in, all I want is to help the team as much as I can. I’m of course happy about the goal but more happy about the three points.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Tottenham were on a really good run. In the end, it was a hard fight but we had some chances, especially in the second half. The home fans pushed us. We had set-pieces, loads of free-kicks. I’m really happy about the performance of the team and of course about the three points.”

Spurs manager De Zerbi: “We deserved to lose the game in the second half and didn't play like we can. It's a journey for us, because we can learn from this game. I am sorry for the performance in the second half – we didn't play like a top team. We didn't have the right character and physicality in the second half.

When asked if the referee should have gone to the monitor over Bogle's challenge, he added: “No. I have big confidence in the referee. Nothing changes if he goes to the monitor. If they didn't take the right decision I don't know. We have to keep the eyes on the performance where can improve.”

Leeds ratings:

James Trafford – 7/10: A quiet afternoon for England goalkeeper with his first major save not coming until last minute when he flung himself down to his left to save Van Hecke's header.

James Justin – 7/10: Leeds defensive three looked solid throughout helping the home team secure a clean-sheet, sealing their first win since thrashing Newcastle on September 14.

Nico Elvedi – 7/10: Conceded needless corner with poor header back on half-hour mark. Swiss missed glorious chance to make it 1-0 when he headed wide moments after Calvert-Lewin had effort blocked.

Tarik Muharemovic – 8/10: Bosnian international defender got important touch to take sting out of first-half Marmoush shot. Defensive trio helped keep impact of Spurs' strikers Marmoush and Solanke down to bare minimum.

Jayden Bogle – 7/10: Guilty of nasty challenge on Tel's ankle which was given long look by VAR but not even yellow card given. Supplied excellent cross moments later which resulted in chance for Nmecha.

Gabriel Gudmundsson – 7/10: Swedish wingback was involved in intriguing battle with Porro in first-half but failed to appear for second. Assume was for injury as did nothing wrong.

Ethan Ampadu – 7/10: Frustrated with himself after slicing good early chance from edge of box high and wide. Involved in crunching collision with teammate Muharemovic just before break with Leeds relieved no injury picked up.

Ao Tanaka – 7/10: Drilled half-volley wide of target with game's first attempt. Should have puts Leeds ahead but was leaning back after being set-up by Calvert-Lewin and sent shot over bar. Usual industrious performance.

Sean Longstaff – 8/10: Former Newcastle midfielder, starting his first league match of season, booked for clumsy challenge on Fernandes. Slotted one lovely throughball for Calvert-Lewin. Denied brilliant goal when shot on turn was finger-tipped over bar by keeper.

Lukas Nmecha – 6/10: Another making his first start of PL campaign, German forward couldn't get any power on header after fine Bogle cross. Was his only clear opportunity all afternoon at Elland Road.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7/10: First chance didn't arise until start of second-half when his goal-bound header was blocked. Has another opportunity not long after when he teed-up Tanako after being denied space to shoot himself. No adding to his four league goals today.

Substitutes:

Melvin Bard (On for Gudmundsson, 46') – 7/10: On loan French defender slotted into side with no problems helping team secure only second league win of season.

Harry Wilson (On for Tanaka, 77') – 7/10: Involved in build-up to fellow substitute Okafor's goal. Busy cameo.

Noah Okafor (On for Nmecha, 77') – 8/10: What an impact. Skipped past one challenge before shooting home confidently 97 seconds after coming on. Booked for taking off shirt in celebrations.

Joe Rodon (On for Bogle, 90+3') – N/A.

Ilia Gruev (On for Longstaff, 90+3')- N/A.

Spurs ratings:

Antonin Kinsky – 7/10: Busier of two keepers, although first big save did not come until 76th when he produced stunning stop from Longstaff. No chance with goal. Penalised for taking too long with goal-kick resulting in corner when match was goalless.

Pedro Porro – 7/10: World Cup winning Spanish defender picked up booking for sliding tackle on Justin with his studs up. Taken off not long after going close to second yellow.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 8/10: Crucial block when Nmecha lined-up shot on goal but former Brighton defender challenged superbly on hour mark. Thought he had levelled scores later on but keeper saved his header.

Micky van de Ven – 7/10: Can have no complaints with 15th minute booking for pulling back Bogle. Put dangerous cross out for corner just after break which looked dangerously close to being own-goal

Andrew Robertson – 7/10: Equalled record for most PL appearances by Scottish player (341 alongside Darren Fletcher). Solid from former Liverpool full-back but few of his trademark balls into box.

Archie Gray – 7/10: Former Leeds player returned to make his first start against old club and was clearly keen to make an impression. Worked hard, neat and tidy in possession. Scored first goal of season in win over Palace last time out but no chance of repeat here.

Sandro Tonali – 7/10: Still not hitting the heights shown during spell at previous club Newcastle but definite improvement on first few games of season. Booked for blocking off Wilson late on to stop counter-attack.

Mohammed Kudus – 7/10: Fired long-range shot too close to keeper when teammates were arguable better placed midway through opening half. Whipped one vicious low cross across six-yard box that was crying out for touch.

Mateus Fernandes – 6/10: Must have had hearts in mouths when an early chest back to keeper looked very close to hitting arm. Quiet afternoon for big-money summer signing from West Ham.

Mathys Tel – 7/10: Left in agony by Bogle's mistimed tackle. Tried to continue after treatment but went down again soon after, ending his match. Shame, as he had looked lively.

Omar Marmoush – 5/10: Just one goal in nine appearances for Spurs going into the game, Egyptian had chance in 25th minute but could only shoot straight at keeper, via slight deflection. Little else from summer signing from Manchester City who looks short on confidence.

Substitutes:

Dominic Solanke (On for Tel, 43') – 5/10: Striker had early introduction after Tel's injury but contributed very little.

Conor Gallagher (On for Pedro, 65') – 6/10: Fired low shot just wide of target immediately after coming on.

Dejan Kulusevski (On for Marmoush, 65') – 6/10: Had injury-ravaged couple of seasons and little chance to shine here.

Rodrigo Bentancur (On for Fernandes, 65') – 6/10: Unfortunate touch would land at feet of Okafor ahead of Leeds' goal.

Luca Williams-Barnett (On for Kudas, 83') – N/A.