Cristiano Ronaldo calls time on Portugal career and retires from international football

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 41.

The veteran attacker has ​scored ⁠a record 146 goals in 234 ⁠appearances ​for Portugal, winning the 2016 Euros and two Nations League titles along the way.

Ronaldo made the announcement on social media on Thursday saying that he would “hand back the No 7 shirt” after ‌the upcoming international break.

“The day has come back for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team,” he said. “I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

“Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision. Because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart.

“A journey that began in August 2003 and changed my life forever has come to an end. When I look back at everything with the national team, I don’t just see the matches, goals, records or trophies.

“Goals fade. Trophies end up in museums. Records are eventually broken. But there is something that time can never erase: the place we hold in people’s hearts.”

No player has made as many international appearances or scored more goals goals than Ronaldo, who made his debut in 2003. This summer's World Cup was a record sixth time he has appeared and scored in the gobal finals. He captained the ‌team to their first major trophy at ​Euro 2016 and then helped them win the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues.

His decision comes after old rival Lionel Messi made his final appearance for Argentina last month in a friendly win over Benin in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old ended his international career with 126 goals in 208 games.

Ronaldo decision means he is left with just one avenue in his bid to reach 1,000 career goals - with his club side Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He scored a hat-trick in Nassr's 5-2 victory over Al Kholood last week, taking him to 983 goals.

He has just also just won the Ballon d'Or Of All Time award following a public vote that saw the former Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus striker beat Messi to the honour.

Ronaldo's Portugal career did not end in the best of fashions, though, when he walked out of the last team training camp after accusing manager Jorge Jesus of breaking his word to him.

He would go on to release a near 2,000 word statement giving his take on what had happened while also insisting he would not be retiring and that he should be punished. A 30-day suspension and €255 fine was duly issued by the Portugal Football Federation.

“Throughout my entire career with the national team I always pushed myself beyond my limits," added The five-time Ballon d’Or-winner in his statement.

"I wanted to win, I wanted to be better, I wanted to make history. I always demanded the most of myself. I always wanted more. I always believed we could go further. And I gave everything I had for this shirt.

“There were perfect afternoons and nights. There were victories I will never forget. There were defeats that still hurt to remember.

“I made mistakes. I suffered. There were also moments when I couldn’t give the Portuguese people what they so desperately wanted. But I never gave up. And above all, I never stopped feeling proud to represent Portugal.

"If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you embrace someone, forget a worry, or feel proud of your country, then it was all worth it. Because being Portuguese is also about this. We suffer together. We rise together. We believe again.

“Portugal will always need young people who dare to dream. Players who never give up. New generations who believe it is possible to go where no one has gone before. Because a country that keeps creating new heroes is a country that never stops believing in itself.”