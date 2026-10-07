'Not coming anymore is going to hurt a lot': Messi's emotional message to Argentina on farewell appearance

Lionel Messi delivered one last master class for Argentina to bring the curtain down on ​his illustrious 21-year international career by scoring one ⁠goal and setting up two others in a 3-0 friendly ⁠win over Benin in Buenos Aires.

More than 85,000 fans crammed into Monumental stadium to give Messi a final send-off in the famous blue-and-white shirt.

The result mattered little. This was more a national ⁠celebration of Messi's service to La Albiceleste.

Landmarks across the capital glowed with the national team's colours, while fireworks lit up the skies above the heaving stadium as fans poured their hearts into a rendition ⁠of Argentina's national anthem.

"It's hard to talk," said Messi, 39, whose family watched proudly from the stands alongside some of Argentina's World Cup winners of 1978, 1986 and 2022.

"There are a lot of emotions, a lot of things going through my head. ​The first thing I think about is my old man," he added, referring to the recent death of his father, Jorge.

"It was a huge source of pride for me to wear this shirt all this time, more than 20 years.

"Not coming anymore is going to hurt a lot. I swear, I'd love to keep coming my whole life, because playing for Argentina is the most beautiful thing that can happen to you."

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Hours earlier, a massive No 10 shirt emblazoned with "Gracias" was unfurled at the National Flag Memorial in Rosario, Messi's hometown.

As the team bus travelled from the training centre bearing his name, Messi wiped away tears as thousands lined the route.

When the teams took the pitch, Benin's captain looked lost for words as he handed Messi a gift and a letter during the pre-match handshake.

After a goalless first half, Messi supplied ​the assist for Nicolas Otamendi to tap home Argentina's opener. Otamendi spent 17 years with Messi in the national team, including four World Cups, and was also ending his international career.

Messi then set up Nico Paz, one of the players seen ​as a potential ‌successor for Argentina's No 10 shirt, to score the second goal.

In a fairy-tale ending, Messi converted a penalty for ⁠3-0, his 126th international goal, prompting another round of "Messi, Messi" chants from the crowd.

At the ⁠final whistle, teammates, opponents and the referee gathered around Messi for embraces before a drone show lit up the sky. Argentine singer Soledad Pastorutti, known as "La Sole", then sang her signature Brindis as part of a tribute to Messi and his journey with the national team.

Messi leaves as the country's most-capped player (208) ​and record scorer, having transformed years of frustration on the international stage into a story of World Cup and Copa America triumphs.

For years, Argentina asked Messi to deliver. On Tuesday, it simply came to say 'Thank You'.