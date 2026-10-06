Lionel Messi set for 'Last Tango' with Argentina as Cristiano Ronaldo pouts on Portugal sidelines

Expect tears in Buenos Aires on Tuesday night as Lionel Messi bids what is sure to be an emotional farewell to the Argentina national team.

The 39-year-old will be winning his 208th and final cap for La Albiceleste when they take on Benin in a friendly at Monumental Stadium, bringing the curtain down on a career that has seen him score 125 goals and provide 68 assists for his country.

From 2021 to 2024, Messi captained the side to back-to-back Copa America triumphs, World Cup glory in Qatar and the relaunched Finalissima, ending his international trophy drought in spectacular style.

All 85,018 tickets for the Benin game – dubbed 'The Last Tango' – were reported to have sold out within two hours, with fans desperate to pay their respects to their hero and Argentina's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player.

The team will wear a bespoke one-off kit for the occasion while all of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad – and their families – have been invited to join Messi for the celebrations.

“I imagine Tuesday's match will be very emotional for everyone, including Leo,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni after Saturday's 7-0 friendly demolition of Burkina Faso, in which Messi did not feature.

“It will be an unforgettable day. It will be his day, and his teammates' day, who also gave him his greatest footballing joy ... I imagine that if there were five Monumental Stadiums, they would be packed.”

Messi missed out on successive World Cup wins in the summer after Argentina lost in the final to Spain. That was quickly followed by the death of his father, Jorge, 68, following a long illness.

He announced his international retirement soon after. “I swear I always gave everything, not only in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too,” Messi said in a post on Instagram. “I love, I loved, and I will always love being part of the national team. I gave everything I had, and I don’t have anything more to give.”

It had not been all plain sailing for Messi in his country's colours. He was sent off on his Argentina debut just 47 seconds after coming off the bench in a friendly against Hungary for elbowing an opponent in the face.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner also retired from international football once before after losing the 2016 Copa America final to Chile, where he missed a penalty in the shoot-out. That had been Argentina's third final defeat in as many years.

But he was back in the fold in time for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and, three years later, Argentina's 28-year trophy drought was over as Messi's team defeated Brazil in the Copa America final.

With a post-Messi Argentina era about to begin, Scaloni made clear what his absence will mean. “The feeling of having him on the pitch is unique,” he said. “That is what I would like people to understand: what he transmits on a football field.

“To everyone, to the opponent, to the teammate, to the rival fan, to his own. I haven’t seen it in anyone else. That is what we are going to miss the most. The Argentine national team will continue to exist, but logically it won’t be the same.”

Argentina win 2022 World Cup – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after Argentina defeated France on penalties in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. AP Show caption: Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after Argentina defeated Fr…

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after beating France. AP Show caption: Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after bea…

France's Kylian Mbappe walks past the trophy at the end of the match. AP Show caption: France's Kylian Mbappe walks past the trophy at the end of t…

Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament. AP Show caption: Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the Golden Ball award for …

Argentina celebrate victory at Lusail Stadium. Getty Show caption: Argentina celebrate victory at Lusail Stadium. Getty

Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the trophy after beating France 4-2 on penalties. EPA Show caption: Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the trophy after beating Fr…

Argentina celebrate victory. AP Show caption: Argentina celebrate victory. AP

Kylian Mbappe of France with his Golden Boot award for finishing as the tournament's top scorer. EPA Show caption: Kylian Mbappe of France with his Golden Boot award for finis…

Argentina players celebrate after winning the World Cup final penalty shoot-out against France. Getty Show caption: Argentina players celebrate after winning the World Cup fina…

Argentina players celebrate victory. Getty Show caption: Argentina players celebrate victory. Getty

Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi celebrate after winning the World Cup. Reuters Show caption: Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi celebrate afte…

Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring the winning penalty against France. Getty Show caption: Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring the winning p…

Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring during the penalty shoot-out against France. Reuters Show caption: Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring during the pe…

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves from Kingsley Coman of France in the penalty shoot-out. Getty Show caption: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves from Kingsley C…

Lionel Messi scores for Argentina in the penalty shoot-out. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi scores for Argentina in the penalty shoot-out. …

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after saving Kingsley Coman's penalty. Getty Show caption: Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after saving Kings…

Kylian Mbappe completes his hat-trick from the spot to make it 3-3. Getty Show caption: Kylian Mbappe completes his hat-trick from the spot to make …

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his, and France's, third goal. Getty Show caption: Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his, and France's, th…

Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Getty

Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal. Gett…

Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Reuters Show caption: Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Reuters

Argentina's Lionel Messi goes for a high challenge on Eduardo Camavinga of France. Getty Show caption: Argentina's Lionel Messi goes for a high challenge on Eduard…

Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring Argentina's third. AFP Show caption: Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring Argenti…

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is beaten by the penalty of France's Kylian Mbappe. Getty Show caption: Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is beaten by the pena…

Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi fouls Randal Kolo Muani of France giving away a penalty. Getty Show caption: Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi fouls Randal Kolo Muani of Fran…

Kylian Mbappe volleys home France's second goal. Getty Show caption: Kylian Mbappe volleys home France's second goal. Getty

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the first France goal. Getty Show caption: Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the first France goal…

Kylian Mbappe scores France's first goal from the penalty spot. Reuters Show caption: Kylian Mbappe scores France's first goal from the penalty sp…

Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal. Reuters Show caption: Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal. R…

Argentina's Lionel Messi sends France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way from the spot. Getty Show caption: Argentina's Lionel Messi sends France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris…

France's Kylian Mbappe with Lionel Messi of Argentina. Getty Show caption: France's Kylian Mbappe with Lionel Messi of Argentina. Getty

Angel Di Maria scores for Argentina in the first-half. Getty Show caption: Angel Di Maria scores for Argentina in the first-half. Getty

Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on his knees. Reuters Show caption: Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring with Fra…

Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico and Randal Kolo Muani fight for the ball. AP Show caption: Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico and Randal Kolo Muani fight f…

Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty Show caption: Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty

Lionel Messi is mobbed by Argentina teammates after scoring. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi is mobbed by Argentina teammates after scoring.…

France's Jules Kounde heads the ball. AP Show caption: France's Jules Kounde heads the ball. AP

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty

Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria earns a penalty after going down under the challenge of France's Ousmane Dembele. Getty Show caption: Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria earns a penalty after goin…

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a first-half penalty for Argentina. Getty Show caption: Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a first-half penalty f…

France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saves from Argentina's Julian Alvarez. AP Show caption: France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saves from Argentina's Julian …

France manager Didier Deschamps, left, with his Argentina counterpart Lionel Scaloni before the game. AP Show caption: France manager Didier Deschamps, left, with his Argentina co…

Argentina players before the match. AP Show caption: Argentina players before the match. AP

France players before the match. Getty Show caption: France players before the match. Getty























































































While Messi heads for the international exit, his old rival Cristiano Ronaldo is currently in the middle of an undignified fallout with his national team manager.

The arrival of Jorge Jesus, his Saudi Pro League-winning manager at Al Nassr, as Portugal coach, appeared to be the perfect appointment as Ronaldo chases his 1,000th career goal and third Uefa Nations League crown with Portugal.

But the cracks between captain and manager formed almost immediately as Ronaldo stormed out of the team's training camp ahead of last week's game against Denmark.

Reports of a rift with Jesus came after Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Portugal's 2-1 win in Norway. “In time, I will tell all the Portuguese the truth about the reasons that motivated me to leave,” the 41-year-old wrote on Instagram.

While Ronaldo's prickly and substantial ego is widely known, Jesus is no shrinking violet on that front. “I’m in charge. People have to obey my decisions, even if it makes them nauseous. I can buy them tablets for that,” said Jesus during his reign at Portuguese club Sporting.

In response to Ronaldo's apparent unhappiness at not coming off the bench against Norway, Jesus made his message clear. “It won’t be Cristiano, or any other player, who changes my ideas as a coach. Never. Neither him nor anyone else. Not even a president. Never. Zero,” he said.

Following Sunday's win over Norway in the Nations League return game at the Estadio do Dragao, Jesus said the door was still open for Ronaldo to return. “If he wants to be in the national team and he’s playing, why not? There’s no resentment, because this was a misunderstanding,” he said. “I think it’s easy to resolve.”

Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca described the incident as a “misunderstanding” that will be “resolved internally”. “We are talking about the greatest player of all time, a player who has given more than two decades to Portuguese soccer,” Proenca said. “He will always be part of this squad if he is technically fit to play. Cristiano knows this.”

As it turned out, Portugal won all three games without Ronaldo. The player picked ahead of him, Goncalo Ramos, scored in all of them.

It will now be down to whether Ronaldo – who has scored a staggering 146 goals in 234 games for Portugal (both world-record totals) – and Jesus can repair relations before the next round of Nations League games in November.

And as Messi basks in the adulation of his country on Tuesday, talk continues back in Portugal as to whether it is time for their own talisman to pass the baton on to the country's next generation of attacking talent.