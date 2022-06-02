Italy vs Argentina player ratings: Bonucci 3, Chiellini 4; Messi 9, Di Maria 8

Lionel Messi hailed Argentina’s “beautiful final” after they downed Italy 3-0 to claim Finalissima success at a sold-out and partisan Wembley.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner produced a memorable performance at England’s national stadium and provided two assists to inspire more trophy delight for his nation after last summer’s Copa America triumph had ended their 28-year wait for silverware.

Goals by Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala helped Argentina win the third edition of the ‘Cup of Champions’ with the South Americans also successful in the 1993 match.

Wembley was full of sky blue and white with Argentinians enjoying their first trip to the new stadium having last visited in 2000 for a friendly at the old venue.

“It was a beautiful final, full of Argentines. What we experienced here was beautiful,” Messi told reporters.

“We’re here to fight anyone. Today was a nice test because Italy is a great team.

“We knew it was going to be a nice match and a nice setting to be champion”.

Messi has endured a tough debut season at Paris Saint-Germain, scoring only 11 times with that his lowest goals total for a season in 16 years.

In what could prove his final appearance in England, the former Barcelona attacker set up the first following a wonderful turn to fool Giovanni Di Lorenzo with Martinez able to poke home Messi’s centre.

More flashes of brilliance came from the 35-year-old and midway through the second half he almost added another wonder goal to his greatest hits but his waltzing run from the halfway line ended with a tame shot straight at Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was 2-0 by this point with Di Maria chipping over his PSG colleague in stoppage time of the first 45 and, while Messi would continue to be denied by his club team-mate, one final magic moment occurred.

With virtually the last kick of the clash, Messi’s would go on one more jinking run which ended on the edge of the Italy penalty area, but he was still able to lay off for substitute Dybala to fire home and make it 3-0.