Dybala in, Ndombele out: Five players Spurs should sign, five they should let go

Antonio Conte has reaffirmed his commitment to Tottenham Hotspur after being convinced by plans to significantly bolster the squad in the close season.

Conte led Spurs back to the Champions League with a fourth-placed finish in the Premier League, having taken charge of the club in November when they were eighth in the standings.

The Italian signed an 18-month contract but reports earlier this year said he was considering his future at the club if his calls to improve the squad went unheeded.

However, with Spurs last week announcing a £150 million ($189 million) cash injection into the club, Conte reportedly met with sporting director Fabio Paratici in Turin last Friday to plan ahead for his first full season in charge.

Conte has already put the owners' commitment to the test, requesting the services of Croatia winger Ivan Perisic from his former club Inter Milan.

That may not be the final raid Conte makes on his former employers, with Alessandro Bastoni also linked with a £51 million move to North London.

