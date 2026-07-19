Spain v Argentina World Cup final ratings: Yamal 7, Torres 8, Fernandez 3, Messi 5

An extra-time goal from substitute Ferran Torres earned Spain a 1-0 World Cup final win over 10-man Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday.

The reigning champions looked as they might drag the game into a penalty shoot-out despite having failed to register an attempt on target and having midfielder Enzo Fernandez sent-off.

But Spain would finally break the deadlock in the 106th minute as Torres fired a first-time shot into the roof of the net to secure their second World Cup crown.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi could not inspire his team to a second successive title and the South Americans produced an embarrassingly attack-shy performance that saw them come to some sort of life only in the final moments of extra-time.

It meant the European champions had defeated the South American title holders in what was a desperate showing from Messi and Co.

Spain ratings

Unai Simon – 7/10: Not a single shot to save as Argentina failed to register shot on target in 120 minutes plus stoppage time. Swept up well at back when required.

Pedro ‌Porro – 7/10: Scorer in semi-final win over France had couple of shaky moments in opening half that Argentina failed to take advantage of. But solid for rest of game.

Pau Cubarsi – 8/10: One shot that almost caught out Martinez as Argentina keeper spilt for corner. Easy game defensively for 19-year-old.

Aymeric Laporte – 8/10: Strolled through game against dismal Argentina attacking effort who were woeful going forward.

Marc ⁠Cucurella – 7/10: Dragged low strike across face of goal from outside box. Booked for apparently covering mouth while speaking to Messi as tempers frayed.

Rodri – 8/10: Took grip on midfield from first minute helping side dominate possession. One of star's of tournament who hoovered up everything in middle of park as usual.

Fabian Ruiz – 6/10: Midfielder has been crucial to Paris Saint-Germain's recent success been quiet match here and sacrificed for Pedri's creativity after break.

Dani Olmo – 7/10: Nice tee-up for Yamal's early opportunity and tried to make things happen in frustratingly stop-start game. Saw shot hit straight at keeper spilt for corner by Martinez.

Lamine Yamal – 7/10: First chance of game after five minutes but shot from tight angle saved via deflection. Picked out Torres with perfect ball in second half which substitute failed to finish. Had free-kick saved well deep into stoppage time.

Alex Baena – 6/10: Got into a few decent positions but final ball lacking at times. Pinged in shot from distance at start of second half that was saved comfortably.

Mikel Oyarzabal – 6/10: Drilled chance too close to goalkeeper five minutes before break with game's second attempt on goal. Only opportunity to add to his six tournament goals before being off.

Substitutes:

Pedri (On for Ruiz, 62') – 7/10: Added attacking urgency to midfield Spain needed. Pushed off balance just before hitting one shot straight at Martinez.

Ferran Torres (On for Oyarzabal, 62') – 8/10: Great chance soon after coming on but could only head into keeper's hands. Mis-hit a difficult half-volley wide of target. Fired home in style at start of second period of extra-time and thought he'd scored again only for tight offside call.

Mikel Merino (On for Olmo, 75') – 5/10: Had scored a couple of goals coming off bench in tournament already but missed simple header in extra-time.

Nico Williams (On for Baena, 75') – 6/10: Fired shot straight at keeper in stoppage time when teammates better placed. Saw header saved by Martinez in extra-time then had ball in back of net minutes later … but goal disallowed in controversial fashion for foul by Merino. Set-up Torres' winner.

Eric Garcia (On for Laporte, 98') – 6/10: First appearance of tournament for Barcelona defender and helped keep out very late Argentina pressure.

Martin Zubimendi (On for Rodri, 98') – 6/10: Midfielder also making first appearance of tournament but slotted in with no problems.

Argentina ratings

Emiliano Martinez – 8/10: Two comfortable saves from Yamal and Oyarzabal was extent of efforts in first half. Made mess of Olmo shot in second half which saw him make series of decent saves, and one fine one from Williams.

Gonzalo Montiel – 7/10: Should have been booked in first couple of minutes for hauling Baena down. Good interception to deny Cucurella shooting opportunity early in second half only to be taken off moments later.

Cristian Romero – 6/10: Not hugely troubled by Spain's attack but always quick to get involved in any dispute when possible. Went off in second half as Argentina lost both centre-halves to injury.

Lisandro Martinez – 6/10: Got toe on Yamal's shot in first few minutes that Martinez saved. Finally earned Argentina's first booking just before half-time for foul on Oyarzabal. Limped off moments later with thigh problem.

Nicolas Tagliafico – 6/10: Could easily have been booked for first-half foul on Yamal. Stuck to task despite teenage Barcelona star beating him with ease on occasions.

Rodrigo De ​Paul – 5/10: Ran around and kicked a few people without offering any creativity or attacking impetus.

Enzo Fernandez – 3/10: Booked for dissent after referee rightly ignored his claims for foul. Second booking followed in stoppage time for clattering on Cubarsi as semi-final hero became villain in final.

Alexis Mac Allister – 5/10: Yet another Argentina player who could have been booked early in game, his for reckless tackle on Olmo. Like large portion of teammates, looked sending off waiting to happen.

Nicolas Gonzalez – 5/10: Manchester City midfielder was called into starting XI by Scaloni but didn't make any impact and hooked after 27-minute long half-time.

Lionel Messi – 5/10: The little maestro cut a lonely figure as his team failed to turn up offensively and had no opportunity of adding to his eight tournament goals until late into extra-time and will have been embarrassed by some of teammates antics.

Julian Alvarez – 4/10: A peripheral figure to say least as Argentina failed to register one attempt on goal while he was on pitch.

Substitutes:

Nicolas Otamendi (On for Lizandro Martinez, 44') – 6/10: Brought on for injured teammate and nearly helped team take match to penalties.

Leandro Paredes (On for Gonzalez, 46') – 3/10: Booked for shoving down Olmo minutes after break then could have picked up second yellow on several occasions after, including after final whistle.

Nahuel Molina (On for Montiel, 58') – 6/10: Atletico Madrid full-back was solid enough after coming on.

Facunda Medina (On for Romero, 71') – 6/10: Thrust into defensive rearguard action and did OK.

Giuliano Simeone (On for De ​Paul, 71') – 5/10: Should have been booked for shoving into back of Cucurella. Blazed shot over in extra-time stoppage time.

Marcos Senesi (On for Alvarez, 101') – 6/10: Brought on to try to ensure penalties … but to no avail.