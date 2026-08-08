Lionel Messi's father Jorge dies aged 68 after illness

Jorge Messi, the father of ​football ​star Lionel Messi, ​died on Friday night at the ⁠age of 68 at a medical clinic in ⁠the Argentine city of Rosario after a ​long illness, the footballer's family confirmed.

Jorge spent his final months alternating between a medical center in Rosario and his home, accompanied by his wife Celia and his children Rodrigo, Matias and Maria Sol, the family said.

Lionel Messi, 39, spent time with his father after the World Cup in North America before rejoining his club, Inter Miami, for whom he returned to action a week ago.

Jorge closely accompanied his son ​throughout his career, beginning with his early years at Barcelona. He acted as a pillar of support and, for several years, served as his representative.

"I always needed my dad's approval, ever since I was a kid. After every match, I'd ask him what he thought of how I played," the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner said previously.

During the World Cup, the captain of the Argentine national team experienced mixed emotions after scoring a hat-trick in the opening match against Algeria, breaking down in tears while celebrating his first goal.

Later, at a press conference, he explained that his tears were due to "something unrelated to ​football" after going through "a few difficult, complicated days."

Later that week, the family issued a statement regarding Jorge's "health situation", revealing that he was undergoing medical treatment.

Several clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid ​and Lionel ‌Messi's first club Newell's Old Boys, along with the Argentine FA, expressed condolences to the family.

"From here, we stand in solidarity with the ⁠entire family during this difficult time and send the most heartfelt, warm, and affectionate embrace. Strength to you all," the Argentinian FA said in a statement.

Messi's club, Inter Miami, are scheduled to play Monterrey in the Leagues Cup group stage later on Saturday.