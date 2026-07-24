Lionel Messi should not hang up his boots just yet

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A memorable World Cup

I have watched more than 10 World Cups in my life. This one was different, unique and highly controversial. It was almost 40 days of unforgettable drama on a battlefield, filled with heartbreaks and hopes, compassion and conflict, dreams and despair. This was perhaps the most politically charged World Cup of the modern era, raising difficult questions about Fifa’s integrity, power, influence and fair play, and the role of politics in sport. We also saw the president of a country refusing to leave the stage to give the winners their moment with the trophy. Yet despite all this, it was one of the most thrilling, emotional and captivating World Cups I have ever seen. – A Saleh, Dubai

Soldier on, Messi

I write in reference to the article ‘Your tears are our tears’: Argentina pay tribute to Lionel Messi after likely World Cup farewell (July 20): I was sorry to see Messi in tears after the final. He is a top star – a global brand – and it made me sad to think that he might end his international career. In the 1970 Hollywood film Patton, George C Scott delivers a memorable final line, saying: “ ... a slave stood behind the conqueror, holding a golden crown, and whispering in his ear a warning: that all glory is fleeting.” Indeed, victory is a whimsical mistress. And so, one shouldn’t get carried away, in victory or defeat. Messi should get back on the pitch, for great players never give up. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

Final takeaways

I write in reference to the article Spain’s World Cup hero Ferran Torres on his winning goal: ‘Destiny was written’ (July 20): Spain’s victory has brought immense joy not only to the Spanish people but also to football fans around the world. After many years, La Roja – as they are known – have once again lifted the prestigious trophy, and their achievement is truly admirable. Kudos to the players, coaching staff and everyone involved for their outstanding teamwork, dedication and fighting spirit. I wish the champions continued success in the years ahead. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Argentina’s defeat in the World Cup final came down to one key factor: this time, they encountered fair and impartial refereeing. In the match against Egypt, the officiating drew widespread criticism, with many arguing that Messi benefitted from several favourable decisions. When the laws of the game are enforced consistently and equally for both teams, the outcome is determined solely by what the players deliver on the pitch. – Ahmed Mansour Mowafi, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Moving past landfills

I write in reference to Shireena Al Nowais’s article Abu Dhabi to significantly cut landfill use in sweeping waste overhaul (July 17): this is an excellent initiative. This is proper waste management. Closing landfills will definitely protect the country’s land and water sources. Recycling is key to achieving sustainability goals. Best wishes to the Tadweer team. – Nikhil Anand Mudras, Sharjah

I am proud of Germany for almost entirely ending landfills. I am also proud of Abu Dhabi for aiming to decrease landfills by 80 per cent. I wish the rest of the world similarly adopts sustainable solutions to protect our planet. – Trikala Chenna, London, UK

UAE progress on track

I write in reference to the article Etihad Rail brings forward Madinat Zayed and Liwa station opening date to November 30 (July 22): this is another big step for UAE development and progress. – Antonio Martinez Niembro, Mijas, Spain