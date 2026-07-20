Spain's World Cup hero Ferran Torres on his winning goal: 'Destiny was written'

Ferran Torres said it was Spain's destiny to win the World Cup after his extra-time goal clinched a 1-0 victory over Argentina at at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night.

Torres powered home an emphatic half-volley from nine yards out in the 106th minute to settle a tense final in which Argentina were happy to disrupt and frustrate a dominant Spanish side.

“I think that in the end, the goal belonged to 47 million people, not to me or the 26 players here,” said Torres, after helping La Roja lift a second world title following their success in South Africa in 2010.

“I believe that today destiny was written. It was meant for us to win, far from our fans, but we tried to make them feel as close as possible.”

Torres' deserved decider came 16 years and eight days after Andres Iniesta also scored in extra time to lift the Spaniards to their first World Cup with a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands.

The winning goal came with La Roja's 20th shot of the contest against the defending champions, who were second best before and after Enzo Fernandez's sending-off just before the end of normal time.

'We have won everything'

Spain have now won the European Championship and World Cup in successive tournaments following their Euro 2024 title. It's the second time they have completed the feat following victories in 2008 and 2010.

They are also the first World Cup champions ever to concede only once across an entire tournament. And they are the first winners of the Uefa Nations League to capture a world title, having triumphed in that competition in 2023.

“We've won everything, everything,” Spain manager Luis de la Fuente said through an interpreter. “And that's wonderful, with a generation of footballers, I'll say it again and again, who are an example for Spanish sport, for Spanish youth, for Spain. Together we are stronger, let there be no doubt about that.”

Spain 1-0 Argentina – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Spain's Rodri lifts the Fifa World Cup trophy after victory over Argentina in the final at the New York-New Jersey Stadium. AFP Info

Spain's Ferran Torres celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Argentina in the World Cup final. Reuters Info

Ferran Torres scores for Spain. Reuters Info

Spain's Mikel Merino after missing a chance to score. Reuters Info

Argentina's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Spain substitute Nico Williams. Reuters Info

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez is shown a red card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters Info

Argentina's Enzo Fernandez fouls Pau Cubarsi of Spain resulting in the midfielder's sending off. Reuters Info

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saves a free-kick from Spain attacker Lamine Yamal. Reuters Info

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez makes a save. Reuters Info

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez sits down on the ground before limping off injured in the first-half. AFP Info

Argentina's Lisandro Martinez is shown a yellow card by referee Slavko Vincic. Reuters Info

Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister was lucky not to be booked for this challenge on Dani Olmo of Spain. AFP Info

Spain winger Lamine Yamal missed the game's first big chance. Reuters Info

Spain's Lamine Yamal sees his defelcted shot saved by Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Reuters Info

Argentina's Gonzalo Montiel complains after being penalised for fouling Alex Baena of Spain. EPA Info

Spain's Lamine Yamal after missing an early chance. Reuters Info

Teams enter the pitch for the national anthems ahead of the final. EPA Info

































Lionel Messi's Argentina failed to earn another title after winning their last three major tournaments, having also captured the 2021 and 2024 Copa Americas either side of their 2022 World Cup triumph.

The 39-year-old eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi finished the competition with eight goals and four assists, but had little impact on the final.

“Well, in the end, all finals are difficult, and when you have Messi on the opposing team, you always get nervous,” Torres said. “But ultimately, we've always depended on ourselves, on playing our style of football, and I think we demonstrated that once again today.”

'You have to suffer at the end'

Spanish midfielder Rodri won the Golden Ball for his efforts throughout the tournament, including his help in containing Messi on Sunday, despite not tallying a single goal or assist himself.

Emi Martinez made 11 saves for the Albiceleste, who fell short in their bid to become the first consecutive World Cup champions since Brazil won the 1958 and 1962 titles.

“Yes, I think the game should have been decided much earlier,” De la Fuente said. “Dibu's [Martinez] great saves prevented us from winning the game sooner. We could have taken a more comfortable lead.

“But this is a world championship final, and even with 10 men, you have to suffer at the end. But since we like to suffer, we've shown once again that we're ready for anything.”