New Iranian threats to the US and Europe came to light on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said claims of a bomb plot in Washington were being taken "very seriously".

Mr Trump's remarks on a trip to Asia, where he will discuss the Iran war with the leaders of China and Russia, came as Iran was accused of orchestrating an assassination plot in Greece.

Greek and North Macedonian intelligence services believe the plot was linked to a sanctioned Iranian drug smuggler, Naji Sharifi Zindashti. Five people have been arrested.

The claims emerged as Iran insisted it was "committed to diplomacy" to end its conflict with the US. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Oman's Sultan Haitham and Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi in Muscat on Tuesday.

The talks came hours after a tanker was attacked 13km off Oman's coast in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was rescued tafter what appeared to be two consecutive strikes. Bahrain meanwhile said it had intercepted another Iranian air attack.

Mr Trump addressed the conflict while in the Philippines on Tuesday. Asked whether the Iran war would feature in the Russia-China meeting, Mr Trump said he would press Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to “get involved to get it ended”. He added: “I think it's very close to getting it done”.

He was also asked whether Washington was in danger, after a US intelligence report was leaked to CNN that claimed Iran could detonate a “dirty bomb” in the US capital. “If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before,” Mr Trump warned. “I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously.”

An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman denied the report, saying it was part of a US campaign "to lay the media groundwork for their sinister designs".

A tanker on fire in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Oman. India said crew members had been rescued. Reuters Show caption: A tanker on fire in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Om…

Aerial threats

Bahrain said its air defences had intercepted and destroyed several Iranian attacks before they could reach their targets. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had carried out a drone strike on a US radar system at Sheikh Isa Air Base.

US Central Command said the Iranian drones had been intercepted with no American equipment damaged or personnel harmed.

Iran has warned it could attack US bases as far afield as Europe if the war resumes. The alleged meddling in Greece and North Macedonia was revealed after an Iranian citizen, Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh, was identified as a “collaborator of the Iranian security and intelligence services”.

North Macedonia's security agency said a network acting on his instructions had been planning an attack or targeted killing in Greece. The target was not identified.

The announcement linked Mr Mavaneh to a drug-smuggling network run by Naji Sharifi Zindashti. Britain’s Foreign Office announced sanctions in May on the network run by Zindashti, who the US has described as a drug trafficker who “operates at the behest Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security”.