US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would discuss the Iran war with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in a highly anticipated meeting during his trip to Asia this week.

Mr Trump began his trip with talks in the Philippines on Tuesday. Speaking alongside the leaders of Australia, Japan and India, he said the four countries were planning drills with maritime patrol aircraft.

He will meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday before departing for Shenzhen, China. There he will meet the Russian and Chinese leaders for three-way talks.

Asked whether the Iran war would feature in the Xi-Putin meeting, Mr Trump said he would press the two men to “get involved to get it ended”. He added: “I think it's very close to getting it done”.

Mr Trump was also asked about a US intelligence report leaked to CNN that claimed Iran could detonate a “dirty bomb” in Washington. “If there is, they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before,” Mr Trump warned. “I hope it's not, but we take it very seriously.”

The trip is Mr Trump's first abroad since a heavy defeat for his Republican party in US midterm elections, a result that was widely blamed on the Iran war and resulting energy crunch. The US President has expressed interest in meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and said on Monday it might happen in China this week.

The meeting with Mr Putin also follows talks in the UAE involving Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators last week. The peace talks were the first since February and resulted in an agreement on exchanging prisoners.