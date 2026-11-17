Greek and North Macedonian intelligence services have revealed an alleged assassination plot orchestrated by Iran using gangsters.

North Macedonia’s security agency said Iranian citizen Edris Jahangiri Mavaneh oversaw the operation for Iran’s intelligence and security services.

An investigation launched early this year uncovered a network allegedly planning an attack or targeted killing of an individual in Greece, acting on the instructions of Mr Mavaneh, described as a “collaborator of the Iranian security and intelligence services”.

Five people have been arrested. They are all North Macedonians, including one who was apprehended in Athens.

The announcement linked Mr Mavaneh to a drug-smuggling network run by Naji Sharifi Zindashti, who is sanctioned by the UK. Zindashti was arrested in 2018 under suspicion by Turkey for the killing of British-Iranian dissident Saeed Karimian, who owned the Gem TV channel and used it to broadcast content critical of the Iranian regime. On release, Zindashti fled Turkey.

Iranian refugees hold an anti-regime demonstration in Greece. EPA Show caption: Iranian refugees hold an anti-regime demonstration in Greece…

The Balkan neighbours did not identify the target Iran wanted killed in Greece. Britain’s Foreign Office announced sanctions in May on the network run by Zindashti, who the US has described as a drug trafficker who “operates at the behest Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security” (MOIS).

At that time, the UK also imposed sanctions on an Iranian handler, Reza Hamidi Ravari, 62, an intelligence officer “who oversees Naji Zindashti’s MOIS-directed operations, including the killing of dissidents and critics of the Iranian regime”. Mr Hamidi Ravari is wanted in the US by the FBI, which accuses him of “participation in a plot to murder two residents” in the American state of Maryland.

The Zindashti Network reportedly recruited Canadian members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Group in 2021 to assassinate people in the US who had fled Iran.

Saeed Karimian, 44, who was shot dead in Istanbul. Photo: Gem Group Show caption: Saeed Karimian, 44, who was shot dead in Istanbul. Photo: Ge…

The network is believed to have carried out several assassinations, kidnappings and other operations “in an attempt to silence the Iranian regime's perceived critics”.

In July last year, the Zindashti Network criminal group and associates were sanctioned by the European Union, which cited his involvement in the assassination of Iranian dissident Masud Molavi Vardanjani in 2020 in Turkey.

Among those kidnapped was Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German activist who was abducted while travelling abroad in 2020. Mr Sharmahd, who had American residency, was sentenced to death by an Iranian court in 2023 in a trial the US condemned as a sham, and was executed the following year.

Zindashti, a drug lord who is wanted by the US, first hit the headlines in Greece in June 2014, when he was linked to Iran after the interception of two tonnes of heroin aboard the vessel Noor One.