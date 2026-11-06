Greek national to face trial for spying on Iranian journalist in UK

A Greek national is to go on trial accused of spying on a journalist working for an Iranian opposition television station.

Ioannis ​Aidinidis, ⁠46, ‌who was born in Georgia ​and lived in Munich, was charged in May under Britain's National Security Act.

He appeared at the Old Bailey in London and pleaded not guilty via video link from Belmarsh Prison. He was told through a Russian interpreter that he would be remanded in custody ahead of his trial in May next year.

Prosecutors said at his first court appearance that Mr Aidinidis had travelled to Britain twice, in April and in May, to carry out surveillance on a journalist at Iran International, which is critical of Iran's government.

He is accused of photographing and filming addresses and number plates linked to the journalist during both trips.

During his second visit in May, prosecutors alleged Mr Aidinidis installed a covert camera, hidden in a sock, capable of sending data "to persons unknown abroad".

An armoured police vehicle and a police response car parked outside Iran International's newsroom in west London. The National Show caption: An armoured police vehicle and a police response car parked …

Police previously said Mr Aidinidis' actions were believed to be on behalf ​of Iran. Tehran has repeatedly denied ​involvement in attacks or plots in Britain.

The London-based Iran International aims to provide independent coverage of the country, and its journalists have previously been the target of threats from the Iranian regime and its proxies.

Death threats in early 2023 led to its west London studios being given round-the-clock protection from the Met Police. Some journalists were sent to the US and others were told to work from home as concerns for their safety grew.

Successive plots

Magomed-Husejn Dovtaev, an Austrian citizen originally from Chechnya, was jailed for three years and six months for collecting information that could be used in a terrorist attack on the channel.

He flew from Vienna to London, then went straight to its headquarters, where he secretly filmed material on his phone to "identify vulnerabilities" in security that might be exploited.

In July this year, two Romanians were jailed for a total of 20 years for stabbing the Iran International journalist Pouria Zeraati in a plot orchestrated by the Iranian regime.

Fresh trial

The following month, three people admitted being involved in an arson attack on its offices in north-west London.

Nathan Dunn, 19, pleaded guilty to arson, being "reckless as to whether life is endangered", while a 17-year-old boy denied that same charge but admitted the lesser offence of arson.

This was not accepted by the prosecution, and he will stand trial on February 1, 2027. Oisin McGuinness, 21, previously pleaded guilty to arson.