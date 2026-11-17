International shipping companies are telling captains to retrain in basic navigation systems as Iran is targeting hundreds of vessels each day in the Strait of Hormuz.

There has been a vast increase in jamming and spoofing by Iran, which has particularly targeted tankers and container ships travelling in the Arabian Gulf, a UK parliamentary hearing on satellite resilience was told.

The threat from conflicts and cyber attacks has pushed the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) to issue a warning urging ships to ensure they are able to navigate without GPS, which is reliant entirely on satellites.

“In June 2026, 970 ships per day in the Strait of Hormuz were jammed,” said Lee Willcox-Jones, an expert at Satellite Applications Catapult. “With these activities taking place, including in the Baltic region, there is a concern around our ability to operate in a jammed or spoofed environment.”

An Iranian warship in the Gulf. Reuters Show caption: An Iranian warship in the Gulf. Reuters

Compass and sextant

All ships are heavily reliant on the “position, navigation and timing” (PNT) provided by satellite, but this dependence has also made them vulnerable to jamming that could potentially force them to run aground.

PNT was a “key area of concern” because the importance of its precise timing and the extent of the reliance on satellites “isn't necessarily well understood”, said Mr Willcox-Jones.

This led the MCA to advise shipping companies and port authorities “to understand how they might be able to operate without GPS”.

Crews would not only have to refresh their skills in using “charts and maps” but also focus on how communications might be affected.

So far this month there have been 17 attacks on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, including one that caused a fire on board the Tara Gas tanker on Monday. This followed a peak of 29 vessels struck in October.

But severe navigation jamming is now occurring continuously, with 98 per cent of all recorded GPS jamming events globally happening in the Gulf, and sometimes several hundred ships being jammed in a single day.

Spoofing is even more dangerous for captains, as it tricks ships' receivers into reporting false locations, potentially leading to collision or grounding. Iran is considered the primary instigator in the electronic warfare offensive.

It is understood greater attention is now being given to training seafarers in the use of the Morse code flashing-light signalling system.

American navigators on the USS Mason guided-missile destroyer. Photo: US Navy Show caption: American navigators on the USS Mason guided-missile destroye…

Brigades need space

Expert witnesses were called to parliament to give evidence on the question of “what threat does loss of satellite services pose” to defence and the economy, with the loss of PNT estimated to cost the UK alone £1.4 billion ($1.84 billion) a day.

But the analogue approach in shipping must be reflected in the armed forces, said Maj Gen Paul Tedman, former head of UK Space Command.

“We'll always be prepared to fight without space”, he said. With soldiers trained in using compass and maps, he was asked if this would be efficient and effective.

“No, is the simple answer,” he told the committee, “if you consider that 3,000 systems in an army brigade rely on space-based systems.” This is likely to include communications, missile targeting, logistics and navigation.

Maj Gen Tedman added that the ability to be as effective as desired in the military “is heavily reliant on space in a way that is perhaps not as appreciated”.