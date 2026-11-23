The scale of Mauricio Pochettino's rebuilding job was laid bare on Sunday as Manchester United crashed to a 4-0 Premier League defeat ​at Liverpool, their first match under the Argentine unravelling within minutes.

Reduced to 10 men after eight minutes, United fell two goals ‌behind within 13. They never recovered as Liverpool cruised to victory through goals from Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, teenager Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz.

United's nightmare start to the Pochettino era could hardly have been worse as Leny Yoro was sent off for bringing down Alexander Isak, and the visitors paid the price moments later when Szoboszlai curled home the ​resulting free kick.

Liverpool doubled their lead three minutes later when Ngumoha beat Diogo Dalot and crossed for Wirtz, who finished with an acrobatic ​volley, swivelling and firing home while turning his back to goal.

The Reds attacked ​in waves after the break and the 18-year-old Ngumoha added a third in the 66th minute, sweeping home a cross from Bradley Barcola to become the youngest ​player to score in a Premier League match between Liverpool and United.

Substitute Munoz added to United's misery when he fired home a ball from Wirtz, sending United fans streaming towards the exits.

Liverpool climbed to fourth on 21 points, seven behind leaders Arsenal, while beleaguered United are 19th with just eight points and one victory to show from 11 games.

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What they said:

Liverpool goalscorer Ngumoha: “Games like Liverpool-United can't really get much bigger in my eyes. To get the three points here at Anfield is special. It was a really important game today.

“Sometimes when we are two goals up we can get a bit complacent, really. We kept our heads in the game and started controlling it and in the second half we took the game by the scruff of the neck and showed the mentality. We didn't slack off.”

United boss Mauricio Pochettino: "So, so painful. So disappointed. It's not in your head to start here in the Premier League in this situation. The only ​problem was that the game changed completely after [eight] minutes and now we can talk and explain everything, but the damage is done.

"The players are feeling the pain of this ‌type of ⁠situation. I told them they need to be calm and it was a completely unfair situation that happened."

Liverpool ratings:

Alisson Becker – 7/10: First save came in the 35th minute when he parried away Fernandes' effort. And that was it until stoppage time when he tipped a shot wide from the same player.

Ronald Araujo – 7/10: On-loan Barcelona right-back eased through the 90 minutes as Liverpool ensured the Pochettino era at United got off to the worst possible start.

Jeremy Jacquet – 7/10: Easy day's work for the French defender, with the match pretty much over following Yoro's sending-off.

Virgil van Dijk – 7/10: Sent an early header straight at Lammens, then should have scored in the 75th minute, but headed wide. Nearly scored in injury time on a day when Liverpool's back four was barely troubled.

Milos Kerkez – 7/10: His effort and engine in getting up and down the left flank cannot be faulted, but his final ball leaves a lot to be desired at times.

Alexis Mac Allister – 8/10: Brilliant tracking back to whip the ball off Mbuemo's toes, with United 2-0 down. A block on Tielemans' effort sent the shot looping just over Alisson's bar. Dominated midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 8/10: Curled a perfect free-kick into the bottom corner to open the scoring, immediately after Yoro was sent off. Had another curling shot saved.

Rio Ngumoha – 9/10: Started in place of Cody Gakpo and his surging run and cross set up Wirtz's goal to the delight of a rocking Anfield. Pulled a shot wide of target just after the half-hour mark. In the right place to finish after Barcola did all the hard work to make it 3-0. The teenager was the best player on the pitch.

Florian Wirtz – 8/10: Gave away a free-kick in the opening minutes with a clumsy push that Fernandes sent just wide of the target. But that was quickly forgotten when he made it 2-0 with a clever first-time finish. Earned an assist with a nice pass for Munoz's goal.

Bradley Barcola – 8/10: Flashes of brilliance, although his finishing was really poor. Could have had four goals, ended up with none. Booked trying to recover the ball after a poor touch. Superb run and assist to set up an easy finish for Ngumoha.

Alexander Isak – 6/10: Is the second top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals, but was certainly misfiring here. One dreadful sliced finish, wide after a De Ligt error put him through on goal, stands out in particular. Brought down by Yoro, which led to the United defender's red card after only eight minutes.

Substitutes

Trey Nyoni (on for Mac Allister, 72') – 7/10: Shot over the bar not long after coming on.

Victor Munoz (on for Barcola, 72') – 8/10: Fired home Liverpool's fourth goal 10 minutes after coming on with a great finish.

Jermie Frimpong (on for Ngumoha, 78') – N/A.

Joe Gomez (on for Araujo, 85') – N/A.

Louis Koumas (on for Isak, 85') – N/A.

Man United ratings:

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Saved from Isak early on but couldn’t get close to Szoboszlai’s 10th-minute free kick after Yoro's red card. No chance with Wirtz’s volley either. Awake at the start of the second half, he saved a dipping Szoboszlai shot. Another good save from Isak in the 74th minute. No clean sheets in 11 Premier League games this season.

Leny Yoro - 2/10: Sent off after only eight minutes after reacting late to a ball over the top. Isak went down easily, not that he got the ball or that an obvious goal-scoring opportunity had been denied, but it was clumsy from Yoro. The red card killed the game before it had a chance to get going.

Lisandro Martinez - 3/10: Beaten for pace by Barcola after five minutes and then stood in the goal as Liverpool scored their second. Part of a five-man defence after Yoro’s dismissal. Left for dead by the rapid Barcola for Liverpool's third goal, then made a block a minute later.

Matthijs de Ligt - 3/10: First league start in nearly a year, and it showed as a ball went over the top that he didn’t reach and that led to the move in which Yoro was sent off. Looked well short of the level required. Completely missed a 62nd-minute ball, allowing Isak a shot at goal that the Liverpool striker skewed wide.

Diogo Dalot - 3/10: Bested by Ngumoha as United’s back four was ripped apart at the start. United switched to a back five after the sending-off. United now have the worst defensive record of any team in Europe's top five leagues.

Youri Tielemans - 4/10: Had a positive first five minutes, then quickly deteriorated like his teammates. Lost possession, putting his team at risk. Has been largely disappointing since his summer move from Aston Villa.

Kobbie Mainoo - 6/10: Gave the ball away, which led to Liverpool’s first attack. A talented player who would improve with superior and more experienced players around him. Instead, he’s having to carry too much responsibility.

Patrick Dorgu - 5/10: On the left as a wing-back, then had to change his role due to Yoro's red card. Barcola messed up a few times, saving Dorgu’s blushes. Impressive run before the break; he came off in the 65th minute.

Bruno Fernandes - 5/10: The United captain struck a fifth-minute free-kick wide and had a tame shot on target in the 28th minute. In between, United had a player sent off and conceded two goals. Swung a shot off target in the 35th minute and another on 78. Met a Zirkzee ball for another shot in the 92nd minute, but his effort was well saved.

Bryan Mbeumo - 5/10: Got an early goal at Anfield last season, and hoped to be awarded an early penalty this time after a challenge from Jacquet. Then he was sacrificed and substituted following Yoro's sending-off.

Matheus Cunha - 5/10: A rural rail line has better service on a Sunday during a national strike than the Brazilian striker received from his teammates.

Substitutes

Harry Maguire (on for Mbeumo, 21') - 7/10: United improved with him on the pitch, making 14 clearances. Super block from Isak on 38 minutes to deny a probable goal.

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Cunha, 45') - 4/10: Lost possession too easily, including to Wirtz for the fourth goal. Put in a smart ball to Fernandes on 92 minutes but the United captain's shot was saved.

Mason Mount (on for Tielemans, 65') - 4/10: His cross-field pass ended up being intercepted and led to Liverpool’s third goal.

Noussair Mazraoui (on for Dorgu, 65') - 4/10: As poor as the other defenders. It's baffling how he's regressed after an impressive first season.

Andrey Santos (on for Mainoo, 87') - N/A.