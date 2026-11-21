Manchester City ended a three-game Premier League losing streak but had to settle for a frustrating home draw with Fulham on Saturday.

After being beaten by Aston Villa, Brighton and Nottingham Forest before the international break, the pressure was building on manager Enzo Maresca whose perfect start to the campaign was quickly turning into a distant memory. And it was looking bleak for the Italian coach when Rodrigo Muniz put the Cottagers in front after 16 minutes in front of a strangely subdued home support at the Etihad Stadium.

The game's major taking point arrived later in the first-half when Erling Haaland was adjudged to have knocked the ball out of Fulham keeper Bernd Leno's grasp before bundling home what City's top-scorer thought was the leveller.

England midfielder Elliot Anderson fired home an excellent volley to make it 1-1 just before the hour mark but that was to be the ned of the scoring as City's English record 20 consecutive wins over Fulham in all competitions was brought to an end with loud boos coming from home fans at the final whistle.

The draw leaves City in third place, level with Brighton in second but five points shy of leaders Arsenal both of whom have yet to play this weekend. Fulham's third consecutive draw means they have now gone five matches unbeaten and are three points clear of the relegation zone.

What they said:

Man City goalscorer Anderson: “It's very frustrating. Going a goal down wasn't ideal but it seems to be happening. The second half was better, more intensity, we pushed higher. We just struggled to get the second goal. We're working on that [falling behind so much]. We are doing everything we can to fix it.

“I was just playing a little bit higher up today – focusing on doing the best job for the team. Fighting on the ball and off the ball. That's my job on the edge of the box on corners from that side. Try to get a clean connection on target. Trying to stay calm in those situations and make good contact.

“Every game we are learning things. We'll train harder. We'll be ready for the next one. It's been an interesting week [Anderson had been sent off for England last weekend].”

Fulham manager Alvaro Arbeloa: "I am happy with a point but would prefer three. I'm so happy with our performance - how we played and pressed them. We came here thinking we can beat them and not just defending. We could have scored one or two more. I'm so proud of the players."

"It wasn't easy [on persuading his players they could win]. After the international break it's never easy, especially coming here. I told them we lost the 20 games before, we're not playing those 20 games.

"If we believe we can beat them. If we fight for every ball and play with character and personality we'll have the chance to beat them. They believed and played so well."

Man City ratings:

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 8/10: No chance with Muniz goal but in right place to block Bobb shot from close range. Good saves low down from Muniz and Bassey. Booked for dissent. Needed this performance after recent struggles.

Abdukodir Khusanov – 7/10: In right place to sweep up and deny Sessegnon getting in on goal in 14th minute. Good performance from Uzbekistan defender.

Ruben Dias – 7/10: Captain sent header over Fulham bar from inside six-yard box although was difficult opportunity. Decent enough from City's Portuguese captain but team continues to look fragile defensively.

Marc Guehi – 7/10: Missed England's games in international break due to injury but back for City. Form has been up an down this season but no repeat of recent blunders.

Nico O'Reilly – 5/10: Left-back was denied early goal by Affengruber block. Caught well out of position for Muniz's early goal and his sloppiness by not playing to the whistle gifted chance to Bobb. Poor opening 45 minutes and lucky not be hooked. Better, if far from great, after break.

Elliot Anderson – 8/10: Beaten by the pace of Bobb ahead of Muniz's goal. Powered home superb first-time volley on edge of area to make it 1-1 with first Premier League goal for City. Almost through on goal minutes later but lost footing. Sent another effort centimetres wide of target.

Ayyoub Bouaddi – 7/10: Moroccan midfielder, making his third Premier League start, struggled to deal with Fulham's pressing in opening half. Much improved in second when he was central to much of City's best work.

Phil Foden – 6/10: Back in starting XI and supplied one fine through-ball for Haaland in disappointingly quiet first half. Had goal-bound shot blocked just after break. No shock when replaced in second half.

Iliman Ndiaye – 6/10: Former Everton winger produced perfect cross to set-up chance for Haaland who bundled home, but goal was disallowed. Well shackled by Sessegnon.

Jermey Doku – 6/10: Hit and miss with final ball but pace and trickery always a threat. City needed a moment of magic on subdued day at Etihad but it never arrived.

Erling Haaland – 6/10: Sniff of goal inside ten minutes but shot was blocked. Bundled ball home in 25th minute but disallowed for allegedly kicking ball out of Leno's hands. Wild shot over 10 minutes later. Frustrating day for the Premier League's top-scorer.

Substitutes:

Rayan Cherki (On for Foden, 70') – 5/10: No chance to make impact.

Josko Gvardiol (On for O'Reilly, 78') – N/A: Surprising he was not brought on for struggling O'Reilly earlier.

Allan (On for Ndiaye, 78') – N/A.

Enzo Fernandez (On for Bouaddi, 85') – N/A.

Fulham ratings:

Bernd Leno 7/10: Can count himself lucky Haaland's goal ruled out as looked like German keeper had lost control of ball. No chance with Anderson's excellent volley.

Kenny Tete 8/10: Both Fulham's full-backs had been recalled to team and both did well. Right-back Tete was tasked with dealing with Doku and did well against the Belgian. Needed rescue tackle from teammate Affengruber after his mistake allowed City in on goal.

Calvin Bassey 7/10: Captain's clinical foul on Foden, who was set to launch dangerous count-attack, earned yellow card after 20 minutes. Often went deep into City half to successfully press opponents. Could have made it 2-1 to Fulham but shot saved by Donnarumma.

David Affengruber 9/10: Big role in opening 10 minutes with goal-saving blocks on shots from Haaland and O'Reilly. Another excellent tackle to take ball off toes of Ndiaye. Another fine block to deflect Foden effort out for corner just after break. Outstanding from the Austrian.

Ryan Sessegnon 7/10: Left-back stuck to task against tough opponent in Ndiaye keeping Senegalese's impact down to odd flashes.

Shea Charles 7/10: Former City midfielder picked up booking for clumsy challenge on Anderson which sent City midfielder flying just before half-time. But should be proud of efforts, like rest of teammates,

Sander Berge 7/10: A reliable presence in midfield for Fulham, keeps it simple with possession and plenty of well-timed challenges.

Josh King 7/10: Midfielder, who was just called up to the senior England squad for first time, was one of those who found joy attacking down City's left flank in first-half.

Alex Iwobi 7/10: Making his 100th Premier League start for Fulham but picked up very early booking for blatant foul on Anderson. Relentless in pressing of City.

Oscar Bobb – 7/10: Left City for Fulham in January, Norwegian winger supplied impressive assist for Muniz's goal. Had chance to make it 2-0 just before break but Donnarumma blocked his shot.

Rodrigo Muniz – 8/10: First start of season after scoring late leveller after coming on as substitute against Newcastle last time out and clipped home fine finish to make it 1-0 here. Denied second goal by good stop from Donnarumma.

Substitutes:

Antonee Robinson (On for Iwobi, 70') – 7/10: Slotted straight in with no problems.

Hugo Larsson (On for King, 70') – 7/10: See above.

Gonzalo Garcia (On for Bobb, 77') – N/A.

Tom Cairney (On for Muniz, 83') – N/A.

Cesar Palacios (On for Sessegnon, 83') – N/A.