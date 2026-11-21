Harry Kane's sparkling year for club and country was brought to a sudden end when the England captain picked up an ankle injury during Bayern Munich's Bundesliga draw with Cologne.

The Ballon d'Or winning striker limped off the pitch after just 20 minutes at the Allianz Arena following a challenge by Cologne defender Joel Schmied.

Kane, 33, initially tried to carry on but admitted defeat and was replaced by Tom Bischof with Cologne leading 1-0 after a goal from England Under-21 winger Mikey Moore, who is on loan from Kane's former club Tottenham Hotspur.

Reigning champions Bayern levelled the scores in the 37th minute thanks to Nathaniel Brown but the Bavarians would have to settle for a point in what was Vincent Kompany's first game back in the dugout after collapsing at training last month.

The draw moves Bayern top of the table, one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund who have played a game less and take on Borussia Monchengladbach at Borussia-Park on Saturday.

Bayern have since announced that Kane “sustained a syndesmosis ligament tear in his left ankle” and “will be sidelined for the next few months”.

The club did ​not specify exactly how long ‌Kane is expected to be out, but ⁠local media have reported three months. Key winger Michael Olise also came off during the draw due to a bruised ​foot and “will receive treatment in the coming days,” added Bayern.

“It was a special match of course,” said Kompany, who has missed the previous five games after the former Manchester City and Belgium captain was diagnosed as having suffered meningeal irritation – an inflammation of the protective membrane surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

“We didn’t get off to a bad start, we were really in the game and had some pace. But then Harry Kane and Michael Olise suffered injuries … However, no excuses. It was a fair result and Cologne deserved to take the point.

“We have other things to worry about, I must admit. Without complaining too much, we must accept what we’re in for and regain our strength so that we can get results in the next few matches despite the odds.

“It’s an extremely unusual situation at the moment. We need incredible performances from players who aren’t used to this pressure at Bayern. But that’s just how it is. We’ll all try to turn this situation into something positive.”

As for Kane, he will now sit out the rest of 2026 – a year that has seen his career hit new highs with Bayern having won the Bundesliga title, German Cup and German Super Cup.

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He ended last season as Bundesliga's top-scorer with 36 goals in 31 games, having reached 61 goals in 51 matches across all competitions. Kane has 10 goals in 16 appearances to his name this season so far.

For England, his six goals at this summer's World Cup helped the Three Lions finish in third place – the country's best tournament since winning in 1966. His 14 goals across 18 games make him England's all-time leading World Cup scorer.

Kane has just won a record 126th cap for England as he scored in their 2-1 win over Croatia ⁠2-1 at Wembley, which sealed their spot in the quarter-finals where they will take on Norway over two legs. He is now England's all-time appearance holder and goalscorer with 127 caps and 93 goals, having also scored from the spot in England's win away to reigning European and world champions Spain on Sunday.

If reports of him being out for three months are correct, Kane should be back in time for the matches against Norway which are scheduled to take place on March 27 and 30.

But it will be a body blow for Bayern as they look to maintain their grip on their domestic crowns but also win the Uefa Champions League for the first time since 2020.

They are currently one point outside the automatic qualification spots after two wins and two draws so far. Bayern face Lille in France on Wednesday followed by a trip to Hamburg in the Bundesliga next Saturday.