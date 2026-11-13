Harry Kane in a league of his own after record outing for England

Captain Harry Kane celebrated his record 126th ⁠cap for England with a match-winner from the penalty spot to help defeat Croatia ⁠2-1 at Wembley and qualify for the Nations League ​last eight.

The 33-year-old put England ahead in the 64th minute in front of an 80,400-strong crowd soon after the hosts had conceded an equaliser.

It was the Bayern Munich forward's 92nd goal for England, capping a memorable period which also produced a Ballon d'Or award.

“We ⁠got the job done and it was important because it was a special occasion for Harry and he scored the winner, ​so perfect ⁠evening,” England manager Thomas Tuchel said.

It was a night of celebration or England as Kane walked out with his four children. He was handed a commemorative token by former goalkeeper ​Peter Shilton, who had held the record for appearances since 1989 when he surpassed Bobby Moore's 108 caps.

Kane was greeted by the crowd. He showed off the Ballon d'Or trophy he won last month before being given a shirt with “126" on the back by the Prince of Wales.

Croatia captain Luka Modric, who played with Kane at Tottenham Hotspur, presented a replica of the first football brought to his country by English industrialists in 1880.

Prince William, centre, and former England player Peter Shilton with Harry Kane after presenting him with a commemorative shirt for his 126th appearance for England. AFP Show caption: Prince William, centre, and former England player Peter Shil…

“It's an important milestone in England's history but once the whistle goes, the most important thing is the match and trying to win. I've always said all these big milestones that I've had, when you win the game it makes it 10 times better,” Kane said.

Kane's 92 goals are 39 more than next-best Wayne Rooney and he could have scored more against opponents who they beat 7-0 ​in Croatia last month.

Winning ‌a major team trophy with England remains the biggest dream for Kane after the team finished third at the 2026 World Cup. He has now set himself a ⁠next target of 100 goals.

“It's achievable for sure,” said Kane, who scored 73 goals in 65 games for Bayern Munich ⁠and England last season.

“Getting closer. Obviously another important goal … I missed my last penalty at Bayern so I think the next one is always important to bounce back and not get on a run of misses.”

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Only three male players have scored 100 international goals – Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, Argentina's Lionel Messi and Ali Daei of Iran.

Meanwhile, Italy produced a dominant performance to beat France 3-1 ⁠in the Nations League.

Michael Olise gave France the lead in Milan, but a double from Francesco Pio Esposito ⁠and one from Davide Frattesi secured a deserved win for the Italians.

Italy, France and ⁠Belgium will battle it out next Tuesday for two quarter-final spots, with Roberto Mancini's side level at the top of ​League A ⁠Group 1 with France on 10 points.