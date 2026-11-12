Kane record, Mbappe blow, Klopp's stalled start: Nations League talking points

Club football is taking another break as we find ourselves back on international duty with the latest round of Uefa Nations League fixtures.

The group stage returns for matchdays five and six this week and next, aiming to move a step closer to next year's finals.

The top two in Groups A1, A2, A3 and A4 qualify for a two-legged quarter-final in March. The semi-finals and final follow in June at a host nation yet to be decided, although Spain is currently the leading candidate, having proposed holding the matches at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu and Valladolid's Estadio Jose Zorrilla.

At present, reigning champions Portugal and World Cup winners Spain are the only teams to have secured qualification, having both won all four of their opening matches.

We pick out the main talking points from Thursday and Friday's matches involving countries still in the running to become the tournament's fourth winners after Portugal (twice), France and Spain.

Kane set to break England record

Harry Kane will continue his unforgettable year with the striker poised to become England's most-capped player when the Three Lions face Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

The 33-year-old is already his country's all-time top scorer with 91 goals and if, as expected, he starts against the Croatians, then Kane will move ahead of Peter Shilton by making his 126th England appearance.

The Bayern Munich striker finds himself back in the English capital just two weeks after being named the first English Ballon d'Or winner in 25 years at the London Palladium thanks to his prolific form for club and country.

Thomas Tuchel's side have all but sealed their Nations League finals spot as they sit second in Group A3 behind Spain, but are six points clear of Croatia with a vastly superior goal difference, having smashed Slaven Bilic's side 7-0 in Rijeka last month.

“He has his collection of prizes, he will score more goals, he will get more games and tomorrow he will start as captain of course,” said Tunchel on Wednesday. “It's a big occasion to present the Ballon d'Or to our fans and bring it to the country and have it on the same day when he gets his all-time record … It's a beautiful, beautiful occasion.”

Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappe during training on Monday but the France captain is set to miss the gane against Intaly. AFP Show caption: Zinedine Zidane and Kylian Mbappe during training on Monday …

Mbappe adds to France injury woes

Zinedine Zidane's France plans ahead of their matches against Italy and Turkey have been hit by a series of injuries to key players.

The likes of William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, Manu Kone and Ousmane Dembele have all been ruled out of the games being held in Milan on Thursday and in Bordeaux three days later. They have since been joined by Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram, with Zidane calling up uncapped Bouremouth forward Junior Kroupi to replace the latter.

He had at least been able to welcome captain Kylian Mbappe back to the squad after the Real Madrid star injured his knee scoring a goal during Zidane's first match in charge, missing the next three.

But Mbappe, who has been playing regularly for Los Blancos, did not take part in training on Wednesday due to a hamstring problem and is unlikely to line up against Italy but expected to be back for the Turkey game, according to L'Equipe.

Former Real Madrid manager Zidane is unbeaten since replacing Didier Deschamps, with his team taking 10 points from a possible 12, including a 4-1 win over Belgium last time out that saw France score four goals in the final 13 minutes.

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Mancini goes for teenage kicks

Italy, meanwhile, sit three points behind France in Group A3, having recovered from a disastrous start to the tournament which saw them lose 2-0 at home to Belgium and be jeered off the pitch in Rome.

That was not the start returning manager Roberto Mancini would have liked but his team reacted well to the setback by securing away and home wins over Turkey, which sandwiched a draw with France in Paris.

It leaves the Italians in second place, one point ahead of Belgium in the table and facing a potential qualification decider against Mark van Bommel's side in Brussels on Sunday.

During his first stint in charge, which included winning Euro 2020, Mancini had several vastly experienced players at his disposal. The same cannot be said this time round, with the average age of his current squad less than 25, and including 17-year-old Riccardo Cassano, who has yet to make a first-team appearance for club side Como.

“Back in 2018, we had more experienced players,” Mancini said. "Giorgio [Chiellini], Leo [Bonucci], [Marco] Verratti, Jorginho ... were the most experienced ones. Today, we don't have many."

Germany manager Juergen Klopp talks to his squad during training on Tuesday. EPA Show caption: Germany manager Juergen Klopp talks to his squad during trai…

Klopp's stalled start with Germany

Jurgen Klopp's start with the German national team has not gone to plan, with Die Mannschaft in danger of missing out on the quarter-finals.

With just one win from four games, Germany sit third in Group A2 – three points behind the top two, Greece and the Netherlands – ahead of Friday's game in Serbia. They face the Dutch at home on Monday.

Klopp has now turned to Werder Bremen forward Niclas Fullkrug, with the 33-year-old forward – who rejoined his former club on loan from West Ham United – currently topping the Bundesliga scoring chart with nine goals in eight matches. It is the burly attacker's first Germany call-up in more than a year.

“I’m delighted to be back. It’s recognition of the work you put in and how you perform for your club. It’s great to be part of the national team again and to have the chance to train under Jurgen Klopp,” Fullkrug said.

The former Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool coach has also brought 17-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Wael Mohya into his squad. “We have a diverse mix of very young players and those with plenty of experience ​in the squad,” Klopp said.