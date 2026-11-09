Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal named in FIFPro World XI but no Harry Kane or Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal have both been named in the FIFPro World XI that was announced on Monday but there was no place for Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane.

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland were also part of a four-strong attack that Bayern Munich and England striker Kane surprisingly failed to make.

Cristiano Ronaldo had also been on the 26-player shortlist but the Al Nassr attacker, who has just announced his retirement from the Portuguese national team, was also not chosen by enough of the 19,806 professional men’s footballers worldwide who decided on the XI.

Fresh from sealing the Ballon d'Or Feminin, Alexia Putellas made the women's XI along with four of her quadruple-winning teammates from last season at Barcelona in Irene Paredes and Mapi Leon, as well as fellow midfielder Aitana Bonmati. Putellas and Leon have since joined Women's Super League side London City Lionesses.

FIFPro revealed that 6,511 professional women’s footballers from 54 countries voted for the team. Bonmati and Putellas received the most votes reaching 47.4 per cent and 44.9 per cent, respectively.

The FIFPro Men's World XI

Goalkeeper

David Raya (Arsenal and Spain)

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain and Morocco)

Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona and Spain)

Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Midfielders

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain and Portugal)

Rodri (Manchester City/Barcelona and Spain)

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid and England)

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona and Spain)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami and Argentina)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City and Norway)

Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid and France)

The FIFPro Women's World XI

Goalkeeper

Hannah Hampton (Chelsea and England)

Defenders

Lucy Bronze (Chelsea and England)

Irene Paredes (Barcelona and Spain)

Mapi Leon (Barcelona/London City Lionesses and Spain)

Alex Greenwood (Manchester City and England)

Midfielders

Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona and Spain)

Ella Toone (Manchester United and England)

Alexia Putellas (Barcelona/London City Lionesses and Spain)

Forwards

Barbara Banda (Orlando Pride and Zambia)

Alessia Russo (Arsenal and England)

Claudia Pina (Barcelona and Spain)