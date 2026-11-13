Mohamed Salah heads for new era with Egypt after rediscovering his mojo at Trabzonspor

Mohamed Salah mania has hit Super Liga side Trabzonspor and the Egyptian forward appears to be relishing the adulation being showered on him over in Turkey.

Salah, of course, was also adored at previous club Liverpool but his finale on Merseyside was a frustrating one. He had a public falling out with manager Arne Slot, the final year of his contract cancelled, while also registering just seven premier League goals last season. His previous lowest tally at the club had been 18.

And so it was on to pastures new with Salah springing something of a surprise by deciding on the city of Trabzon in north-eastern Turkey for his next port of call – and a club that had just finished third in the league. They had won the Turkish Cup but had been title winners only once in the last 42 years.

“I am here to win. I want to win something with this club because you guys showed me so much love and I really, really appreciate that,” said Salah after fans flocked in their thousands to greet their new superstar signing.

The new season was off to chaotic start as Trabzonspor were thrashed 5-0 on aggregate in the play‑off round by Hungarian club Ferencvaros, which quickly resulted in the exit of manager Fatih Tekke. Thomas ​Reis arrived as his replacement two weeks later.

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Despite the early change of coach, Salah hit the ground running with the 34-year-old scoring nine in 11 Super Lig matches – only Guft Orban at Amed SFK with 10 has more – as well as supplying three assists.

The first game under new German coach Reis saw Trabzonspor thrash reigning champions and previously unbeaten league leaders Galatasaray 4-0 with Salah grabbing a hat-trick and assisting the other in front of jubilant Papara Park.

“Having a player of his class in your ranks is a privilege,” Reiss said of Salah. “But the entire team closed down the spaces perfectly, both defensively and offensively.”

“We have not had easy weeks behind us,” Salah admitted. “This win has to be the benchmark for the coming weeks.” And that has turned out to be the case as Trabzonspor have gone on a six-game winning streak that has lifted them up to second place, three points shy of Galatasaray.

Having dropped down to the Uefa Conference League, the Black Sea Storm started with two wins – against Kuopion Palloseura in Finland and at home to Scottish club Hearts – which saw Salah score and assist in both.

The first blot on Reiss's record came when they lost against Freiburg last week but the team responded by defeating Alanyaspor 2-0 on Sunday, with Salah again among the scorers.

Reiss has been quick to praise his star attacker. “To win titles, you need a competitive player like Mohamed Salah in your team. He will lead us to the title this season,” he said last month. “Every time he touches the ball, you know he is going to produce something special … There is no one like him.”

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Salah now heads off on international duty which will see a new era begin in Egyptian football following the exit of Hossam Hassan, with a Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Malawi on November 13 and 17.

The reign of Hassan was brought to a close just months after the country's historic run to the World Cup last-16, with Ali Maher appointed as his successor.

The writing looked on the wall for Hossam during the previous international break due to his negative comments made about respected goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy and the Egyptian Premier League, while also leaving captain Salah out of his last two games in charge.

“It is not right for a country of 120 million people for the national team to depend on one player,” insisted thee 60-year-old coach when questions persisted about Salah's absence.

On Saturday, Hassan's sacking was announced with the Egyptian Football Association saying it was due to “a negative impact on the positive image of the team” following disputes in his personal life involving his ex-wife that had become public.

The EFA did not go into any more details but added that “maintaining the team's stability is a paramount priority” as Hossam left the role he had held since 2024.

The Pharaohs sit top of their Afcon qualifying group with four points from their opening two matches, level with Angola but ahead on goal difference.

During his unveiling on Wednesday, Maher thanked Hossam for his efforts, adding “we are here to continue the journey and introduce something new” while also making clear Salah's importance as well as wanting to bring new talent into the squad.

“Mohamed Salah is the best thing that has happened to Egyptian football,” said the 52-year-old who has very little time to work with the players and implement new ideas ahead of Friday's game.

“All the players want to leave their mark and make an impact with the national team. I have confidence in them because they are the ones who make the Egyptian people happy.”

But old footage has also emerged from 2024 of Maher on television stating that Salah did not have characteristics to be a captain, which suggests that the pair's relationship will be one to keep an eye on.