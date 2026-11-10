Manchester United: Mauricio Pochettino and Eddie Howe in running to replace Michael Carrick

Manchester United look set to be back in the hunt for a new manager with Michael Carrick's reign to be brought to a brutal end.

The club are currently in the Premier League relegation zone having won just once in 10 games after what has been their worst start to a domestic season in 40 years.

Supporters are in open revolt against American owners the Glazer family, as well as being fiercely critical of the decisions made by minority shareholder Jim Ratcliffe, chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

It look set to be the third season in a row where United have given their backing to a manager, provided him with funding in the transfer market, only to sack him mid-campaign as results fell away.

But despite the chaos on and off the pitch, the Manchester United job remains one of the most prestigious in world football and there will be no shortage of takers willing to meet the challenge. We take a look at some of the front-runners below.

Mauricio Pochettino took over as United States coach in 2024. Getty Images Show caption: Mauricio Pochettino took over as United States coach in 2024…

Mauricio Pochettino (United States)

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea manager is currently in charge of the United States, who he led to the last-16 of the World Cup on home turf in North America last summer, where they were thumped 4-1 by Belgium.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday that the Argentine would be interested in the job but it would cost United $10 million to buy him out of his US contract which runs through to the 2030 World Cup.

Pochettino's five-and-a-half-year spell at Spurs saw him go close to ending the club's trophy drought only to lose in both the League Cup and Champions League finals.

He won the Ligue 1 and French Cup double in 2021/22 at Paris Saint-Germain but paid the price for falling short in the Champions League, with a squad containing attacking superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

A return to London with Chelsea in 2023 saw him lose another League Cup final and lasted just one season after repeatedly clashing with club bosses. His experiences at both Parc des Princes and Stamford Bridge means he has experience of volatile workplaces, which certainly applies to Old Trafford at the moment.

Eddie Howe guided Newcastle United to their first domestic silverware in 70 years. EPA Show caption: Eddie Howe guided Newcastle United to their first domestic s…

Eddie Howe (unattached)

Howe is currently a free agent having left his job as Newcastle United manager this summer after nearly five years in charge.

He enjoyed a hugely successful spell on Tyneside when – with the financial backing of Newcastle's Saudi Arabian owners – he transformed the club from relegation candidates to top-four contenders playing a high intensity, physical brand of football.

Under Howe's stewardship, the Magpies twice qualified for the Champions League while also winning their first domestic trophy in 70 years when they beat Liverpool in the League Cup final. His final campaign was a struggle, though, as Newcastle finished down in 12th place having lost the services of top-scorer Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

The 48-year-old had previously led Bournemouth from the fourth tier to the Premier League – during two spells in charge – keeping them in the top-flight for five consecutive seasons.

Antonio Conte won the Serie A title in his last job at Napoli. Getty Images Show caption: Antonio Conte won the Serie A title in his last job at Napol…

Antonio Conte (unattached)

The Italian is a serial trophy-winning coach with the likes of Juventus, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Napoli. He left Napoli in May one year after securing the Serie A title.

After spells as manager at the likes of Arezzo, Bari and Atalanta, Conte then took over at Juventus, the club where he made more than 400 appearances as a player and won just about every major honour.

He led Juve to three successive Serie A titles from 2011 to 2014 before becoming Italy's national team manager for two years and then moving to England in 2016, winning the Premier League crown for Chelsea in his first season and FA Cup in his second.

Another scudetto would follow at Inter Milan while a return to England with Tottenham Hotspur saw him lead the club back into the Champions League.

The 57-year-old would undoubtedly arrive with the winning mentality required to be Man United coach – and is thought to be interested in the job – but also brings a combustible character who has no problem going public with his grievances with club bosses if he sees fit.

Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest manager in Bundesliga history when he took over Hoffenheim at the age of 28. Getty Images Show caption: Julian Nagelsmann became the youngest manager in Bundesliga …

Julian Nagelsmann (unattached)

Another out of work coach who stepped down as Germany manager following a shock World Cup exit in the last-32 at the hands of Paraguay.

Nagelsmann became the youngest manager in Bundesliga history when he took charge of Hoffenheim at the age of 28 years and 203 days in 2016. Took the club from relegation candidates to Champions League qualification during his three and half years in charge.

Nagelsmann then led RB Leipzig to third- and second-place finishes in the Bundesliga as well as reaching the Champions League semi-finals and last-16. Bayern Munich then came calling as the Bavarian giants reportedly forked out €25 million to release him from his Leipzig contract in 2021.

His two season at Bayern saw them win the Bundesliga and two Germany Super Cups but also saw him fall out with players, including influential goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Nagelsmann, now 39, worked with Man United's current head of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, at RB Leipzig so will certainly be in the mix to replace Carrick.