Lionel Messi scores twice for Inter Miami in first game since Argentina farewell

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi each recorded a brace to help Inter Miami emphatically snap ​a ​five-match winless streak ​with a 4-0 shutout of DC United ⁠on Saturday night in Miami.

Messi was playing his first club game since his emotional final match for Argentina in midweek.

Suarez also had an ⁠assist for one of Messi's goals ​as Inter Miami (13-5-10, 49 points) moved up to second place in Major League Soccer's ⁠Eastern Conference and one point ahead of the Chicago Fire.

German Berterame also recorded two assists while Sergio Reguilon and Rodrigo De Paul each had one.

"We had to win again, and we did it convincingly ," said Inter Miami coach Kily Gonzalez, satisfied with his team's collective performance.

DC United (6-9-12, 30 points) fell further ⁠out of the playoff picture and are now six points behind FC Cincinnati ​for ⁠the conference's final post-season play-in berth.

Suarez ‌scored his 14th and 15th goals before he was substituted off in ​the 61st minute. Inter Miami brought their MLS-leading team goals total to 68, and recorded a fifth clean sheet overall and first in 10 matches.

DC United mustered 14 shots overall, but only two on target including a close shot by Matti Peltola that sailed just high and over the crossbar in the second half.

Suarez found the mark in the third minute when he converted a long cross from Berterame past DC United goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Reguilon recorded the second assist as he fired the ball ahead to Berterame, allowing him to send a high-arching ball that appeared to be ​redirected right to Suarez.

Suarez scored his second in the ‌39th minute after Berterame controlled ⁠a rebound and headed it to him ​right in front of the goal. The goal followed a great chance ​by Messi, ‌who fired a close-range shot that Johnson blocked high into the air, allowing Berterame ⁠to track it down.

Messi found his way on to the scoresheet in the ⁠47th minute for his MLS-leading 22nd goal to give Inter Miami a 3-0 edge. The Argentine first fired a shot at the top of the box that was deflected. Suarez controlled the deflection and lobbed a cross to Messi, who ​tapped it past Johnson.

Messi recorded his second in the 60th minute when he controlled a back heel from Rodrigo De Paul, jinked past DC United's Lucas Bartlett, and fired the ball just inside the far post.