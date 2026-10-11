Manchester United ratings vs Tottenham: Mbeumo strikes but late Solanke goal frustrates Carrick

Manchester United looked set for a much-needed victory but Dominic Solanke scored in stoppage time to salvage a point for 10-man Tottenham at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Both teams were in dire need of a win, and when Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute it seemed as though the pressure would ease on United boss Michael Carrick.

Things got worse for Spurs when Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for a headbutt on Luke Shaw, but Solanke headed home Sandro Tonali's cross deep into stoppage time to earn the visitors a point.

“I'm not happy with he amount of points we've got so far, for sure, you know,” said Carrick. “I'm not hiding, there's no hiding from that. I think it could have been different for a couple of little things here or there, but the reality is the reality, we've got to accept it, you know. We need to put things in a direction, in a positive direction quite quickly, that's pretty plain.”

Man United ratings

Senne Lammens – 5: Mistake gave away possession after two minutes. Solanke spared his blushes. Tottenham had so many chances, yet United again conceded to 10 men. The Belgian fronted up to talk to the media again, but it’s one win from six for United so far, something he didn’t see coming this season.

Leny Yoro – 7: In for Dalot who dropped to the bench. Made two last-ditch tackles in the first half, the best of them stopped van Hecke. Encouraging at right back. As was his performance for France midweek.

Lisandro Martinez – 5: Stopped yet another early Spurs attack, yet couldn’t get near Solanke, who really should have scored on 51 minutes. A couple of poor passes. Booked for a rash tackle near halfway line. Then poor defending as he looked at his man and not the ball – which went in for Spurs’ equaliser.

Harry Maguire – 6: Heavily involved as United struggled to clear their lines in a frantic, dreadful start. A pirouette on 29 minutes lifted the crowd and proved to be a turning point as the team moved higher.

Luke Shaw – 6: It all kicked off on 78 minutes. Outraged by a tackle, he pushed Bentancur to the ground. He was then headed by the Argentine, who got a red. Shaw got a yellow. Before that? United were too slow in the first half and struggled to get the ball from Spurs. But he started the second half brighter and crossed on 47 minutes. Shaw was involved in the build-up for the goal. Smart interception on 84 minutes.

Kobbie Mainoo – 6: Lammens left him stranded and Solanke should have scored at the start. Pushed up in second half. Strong block to stop Savio hitting the target on 68 minutes.

Youri Tielemans – 5: Slow with the ball and that meant United struggled to connect higher up the pitch. Did put the ball in the net but was offside.

Amad Diallo – 6: First start of the season and he was pushed back in front of Yoro as Spurs attacked and attacked. Managed first shot on target on 33 minutes. Ran into a few dead ends. Wild shot over on 48 minutes and came off, as expected, shortly after.

Bruno Fernandes – 5: Quiet first half. Worryingly so. Better in second – he moved towards the Stretford End goal after nutmegging Senesi. Shot wide on 63 minutes as he got a lot more of the ball. Booked for a challenge on Van Hecke.

Bryan Mbeumo – 7: Got the key goal which put United ahead. Super finish. Before that, a good ball in for Amad after 19 minutes as United managed an attack. Ran and set up Amad on 33 minutes. Showed his pace to get ahead of Senesi on 85 minutes and shoot on target.

Matheus Cunha – 7: Striker was more on the left and won possession back in a rare United attack. Urged the fans on in the first half as he asked for more support. Brilliant move after 56 minutes but it was offside. Attacked down the left to set up Mbeumo. Smart use of the ball as United tried to hold on. Swept a shot on target on 89 minutes.

United Subs

Diogo Dalot (for Yoro, 58') – 6: First thing he did was get a cross in. Booked in stoppage time.

Carlos Baleba (for Tielemans, 58'): Debut for the 22-year-old. Lovely first pass, tackled strongly and incredible pass towards Mbeumo. Impressive technique and running.

Joshua Zirkzee (for Amad, 58') – 7: Got a chance from the bench after scoring for the Netherlands in midweek. Effort blocked on 61 minutes. Made a difference with good touches. Defended well at the end.

Marcus Rashford (for Cunha, 90') – N/A: Late sub.

Ayden Heaven (for Shaw, 90') – N/A: Late sub.