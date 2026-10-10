Arsenal vs Leeds player ratings: Odegaard 8, Guimaraes 7; Calvert-Lewin 7, Trafford 4

Goals from Riccardo Calafiori and substitute Bruno Guimaraes saw Arsenal come from behind to beat Leeds United 2-1 on Saturday.

Leeds, who were on top for an hour, had led through James Justin's 55th-minute opener, and it looked like being another difficult afternoon for the champions after their 3-0 defeat to Brighton immediately before the international break.

However, Calafiori's equaliser proved the turning point, and was quickly followed by a triple substitution by home boss Mikel Arteta to cement the shift in momentum in favour of his side.

One of those subs was Guimaraes, and the Brazil midfielder started and finished a flowing team move to complete the turnaround and secure all three points.

“It feels unbelievable. I felt in the last game against Brighton we were not at the level. Today the mentality was bouncing back,” said Guimaraes.

“This is my first official game at home. It feels unbelievable to score and it's an important goal, three important points. Great finish and I am very happy.”

Arsenal ratings

David Raya – 7: Great save to thwart Gudmundsson at end of first half. Kept busy by Leeds, and generally up to challenge.

Ben White – 6: Nodded back into a good area for equaliser that Arsenal scarcely deserved at the time.

Ezri Konsa – 7: Had his hands full with Calvert-Lewin but had a strong game and distribution improved as match went on.

Gabriel – 6: Few sloppy moments from Brazil defender and trademark set-piece threat was absent.

Riccardo Calafiori – 7: Gambled and made great run into box to score equaliser and get his team back in the game.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 5: Difficult day after positive start to the season and impressive performances for England. Slow on the ball and ineffective passing.

Declan Rice – 7: Enjoyed a rare rest over the international break but struggled as Leeds pressed and disrupted. Became more prominent after Arsenal's leveller and it was his sublime flick that teed up Guimaraes to score.

Noni Madueke – 6: Given a start on the left. Created a decent chance for Havertz on 20 minutes with smart wing-play. Arsenal's sparkiest forward in stodgy first half, but bar was very low.

Martin Odegaard – 8: Frustrating opening half then scuffed contact with first sight of goal early in second. Grew into game and also orchestrated fine team move for second goal.

Bukayo Saka – 6: Completely anonymous in first 45 as Leeds denied him and Arsenal's other attackers space. Was part of fine passing sequence for goal that made it 2-1. High and wide with effort on 74 minutes.

Kai Havertz – 5: Headed tame effort straight at goalkeeper on 20 minutes. Peripheral figure before being replaced by Gyokeres.

Arsenal subs

Viktor Gyokeres (for Havertz, 63') – 5: Big Swede struggled to get into the game but did feed Saka for chance with virtually last touch of the afternoon.

Jurrien Timber (for White, 63') – 6: Dutch defender still feeling his way back but showed a few nice touches.

Bruno Guimaraes (for Lewis-Skelly, 63') – 7: Immediately breathed life into Arsenal midfield and scored excellent second goal.

Piero Hincapie (for Calafiori, 82') – N/A: Replaced goalscorer Calafiori late in game.

Mikel Merino (for Odegaard, 90') – N/A: Late sub.

Leeds ratings

James Trafford – 4: Didn't have much to do before fumbling Calafiori's shot into his net. Should have done much better with it, and leveller proved turning point. Went walkabout late on. Poor afternoon for England hopeful.

James Justin – 7: Not far off target with superb curling effort on 50 minutes. Scored opening goal with brilliantly controlled side-foot finish.

Nico Elvedi – 6: Won plenty of duels as the middle man in Leeds' trio of centre-backs.

Tarik Muharemovic – 6: The giant Bosnian has impressed so far this season and had another steady game. Booked for mistimed tackle on Saka.

Jayden Bogle – 6: Unwittingly blocked Stach's volley and then saw effort saved by Raya as Leeds had decent spell midway through first half.

Ao Tanaka – 7: Neat and tidy in possession and worked hard off the ball. Replaced midway through second half as energy levels dipped.

Ethan Ampadu – 6: Worked hard, occasionally loose in possession. Almost scored with looping header in first half.

Anton Stach – 7: Consistently impressive set-piece delivery. Might have scored in first half but saw volley blocked by teammate Bogle.

Gabriel Gudmundsson – 7: Terrific cross on 24 minutes created chance for Stach. Thumping close-range volley brought save from Raya on stroke of half-time. Showed great tenacity to provide assist for opening goal.

Noah Okafor – 6: Narrowly off target with early effort that look destined for the corner. Poor pass when could have played Stach through on goal. Trickery caused problems but end product was lacking.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 7: Led the line expertly in first half with some silky touches and intelligent link-up play. Continually got Leeds up the pitch and won several smart fouls. For all his quality, didn't get too many looks at goal.

Leeds subs

Harry Wilson (for Tanaka, 71') – 5: Entered just as Arsenal got on top and failed to make an impact.

Brenden Aaronsen (for Okafor, 71') – 5: See above.

Felix Nmecha (for Justin, 78') – N/A: Late replacement for goalscorer Justin.

Jaka Bijol (for Elvedi, 86') – N/A: Late change.

Jean-Matteo Bahoya (for Bogle, 86') – N/A: Late change.