Two more victims have died in hospital after a bus and lorry collision in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 13, while 14 others sustained injuries of varying degrees.

RAK police confirmed that a bus carrying 41 people rammed into a truck parked on the roadside due to a mechanical failure. The accident took place early Tuesday morning on Al Watan Street along the Southern Ring Road.

The Ministry of Interior said the crash initially claimed 11 lives. The injured and those who died were taken to several hospitals.

Teams from Al Muniai police station and the Ras Al Khaimah Police Search and Rescue Department arrived at the scene soon after the accident was reported. Hatta Police, Dubai Ambulance, Dubai Civil Defence, and Kadra also helped with the emergency response.

They added that an investigation is underway to find out what caused the crash and to take any necessary legal measures. The MOI said more details will be shared later.

Police urged drivers to stay alert and focused, watch for unexpected situations, and follow traffic safety rules to protect themselves and others on the road.

Ras Al Khaimah Police reminded the public that spreading rumours and fake news is a crime and is punishable by law.

It is the latest major traffic incident in the UAE this month. On November 12, a pile-up involving 18 cars and five lorries on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in Fujairah left 14 people dead and 30 injured.

Investigators reported two crashes at the same spot. In the first accident, a vehicle struck a parked lorry, while a lorry carrying two shipping containers hit several vehicles before overturning in the second incident.

The ministry said the injured included eight Emiratis, seven Indians, six Omanis, three Egyptians, two Jordanians, two Pakistanis, and two Brazilians.

Authorities in the UAE have repeatedly urged motorists to maintain safe distances, follow speed limits and stay alert during difficult conditions.

Umm Al Quwain restrictions

Heavy vehicles face tougher rules across the Emirates. On Monday, Umm Al Quwain Police informed truck drivers about new traffic restrictions in the Umm Al Thoob Industrial Area.

Heavy trucks will not be allowed to enter through the entrance facing Exit 103 from December 1. Drivers should use Exit 110 and go through the Free Trade Zone entrance to reach the industrial area.

Violators will be penalised with a Dh1,000 fine and four black traffic points. These changes are meant to control truck movement, smooth traffic, and improve road safety in the emirate.

Tougher rules on heavy vehicles

From January 1, 2027, new road safety rules from Cabinet Decision No. 174 of 2026 will apply to heavy lorry and bus drivers. Drivers can drive up to nine hours in any 24-hour period, unless the Federal Traffic Council changes this limit.

Heavy goods vehicles are now defined as vehicles that weigh more than 3.5 tonnes when empty. Buses with nine to 26 passengers are called light buses, and those with more than 26 passengers are heavy buses.

There will also be stricter cargo safety rules. Loads cannot stick out beyond the vehicle, and drivers must cover cargo to stop dust, sand, or other materials from spilling onto the road or putting others at risk. These changes are meant to make roads safer, reduce accident rates, and help transport operators comply with the rules.