Four people have been killed and 17 injured in a road crash in Oman involving a bus and two lorries, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at about 1.30am on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road, also known as Nizwa-Salalah Road, when the two lorries collided, before the bus crashed into one of them. The bus was carrying 26 people.

The sultanate's civil defence and ambulance service handled rescue efforts at the scene. Those injured were taken to hospitals in Haima, Nizwa and Adam for treatment.

The Nizwa–Salalah Road connects several regions including Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

Authorities shared images showing the wet motorway and damaged vehicles by the roadside. Oman has faced wet weather that could affect visibility for motorists, with forecasts also showing fog could form over areas including Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

The crash happened on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road. Photo: Royal Oman Police Show caption: The crash happened on Sultan Said bin Taimur Road. Photo: Ro…

The deadly crash is one of several accidents reported on the road in recent months. An Indian citizen died and nine people were injured in an accident in August.

An Omani citizen was also killed on the motorway that month when a vehicle overturned. Four people were injured and received treatment at hospitals in Nizwa and Haima.

Deadly pile-up in Fujairah

It is the latest major traffic incident in the region this month. A pile-up involving 18 cars and five lorries on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road in Fujairah left 14 people dead and 30 injured.

The incident happened when a vehicle hit a parked lorry. A lorry carrying two shipping containers the collided with several vehicles before overturning.

Authorities in the UAE have repeatedly urged motorists to maintain safe distances, follow speed limits and stay alert during difficult conditions.