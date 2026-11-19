Ten months after a hit-and-run driver left heavily pregnant Aastha Kanwar fighting for her life, the Dubai resident is enjoying caring for her baby and getting ready to return to work.

A driver going the wrong way on a one-way street hit the 30-year-old and her husband, Ojasvi Gautam, as they were walking near Arjan Central Park late at night.

The impact threw her several metres. The driver fled the scene, leaving the couple shocked and injured.

Ms Kanwar sustained a fractured skull and elbow, broken hip and pelvis, and her left shoulder was dislocated. She also suffered injuries to her jaw and teeth.

Intensive care

During her two-week stay in the intensive care unit at NMC Royal Hospital in Dubai Investment Park, doctors performed emergency surgery to remove part of her spleen and liver, while trying to protect her unborn child. Ms Kanwar has had five operations since the collision.

But her baby was unharmed, and despite being delivered two weeks early via Caesarean-section, Triambika is thriving.

“The guy ran away, left me bleeding on the street,” Ms Kanwar said. “The police found him 10 days later, and I was told he was jailed, but we were not given more details about the case.

“This pregnancy was deeply precious to me because I suffered from two earlier miscarriages.”

On the night of the accident, Ms Kanwar asked her husband to join her for a walk because she felt uneasy. “If I were on my own, I don’t think I would have survived.”

She said the impact threw her 25 metres. When she regained consciousness, she was bleeding heavily and thought she might die.

“I was choking in my own blood, so my husband tried to help,” she said. “In his shock, he didn’t know what number to call for an ambulance, but luckily someone else had already made the call.”

Because she was 33 weeks pregnant, it was hard for doctors to treat her. They had to check her injuries while keeping her baby safe. Some scans were not possible because radiation could be dangerous.

Once Triambika was born three weeks later, doctors could finally do a full check to see the extent of her injuries.

“Amazingly, the baby was all good while I was going through my concussions; she used to kick and wake me up,” said Ms Kanwar.

“She is definitely very tough, and has not spent even a day in ICU, even though she was born prematurely. Doctors said I may not be able to have another child, so she is my life now.”

Long road to recovery

Triambika Gautam was named after a Hindu chant that wishes for long life and protection.

Despite her ordeal and months of recovery, Ms Kanwar said she was lucky and thankful to have survived. Now, she is focusing on helping 500 children at a new school in the Jalesar area of Uttar Pradesh, India.

The Shemford Futuristic School, which she helped to fund, was built in 2022 and is starting to thrive. “I think I'm blessed, and you wouldn't believe how many people prayed for me when I was in the ICU,” Ms Kanwar said.

“Nurses would see me and cry. But being a mother is the most beautiful thing that can ever happen to somebody who has wished for a child.

“When I was well enough to travel, I went to India to meet my first batch of students. That was like a dream come true; now I am trying to help this new generation of kids with their future.”