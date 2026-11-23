The University of Sharjah has announced a paid parking system on campus to help reduce congestion and improve traffic flow. This move has led to mixed reaction among students.

According to the university, there are 6,000 parking spaces on campus but only 314 will now require payment. Parking is free for the first 10 minutes and all day on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Students shared a photo on social media showing a new sign at the paid parking area. The fee is Dh5 ($1.36) an hour and applies 24 hours a day from Monday to Thursday.

“The new paid parking includes 151 parking spaces at the male students’ colleges and another 163 at the female students’ colleges,” said Dr Abdulrahman Al Hashemi, director of services at the University of Sharjah.

The money will go towards the university's student support fund to help those in financial need, Dr Al Hashemi added.

The university said the measures are designed to improve traffic flow by organising how vehicles move at the main entrances and exits, where the paid parking spaces are.

“Vehicles used to cause congestion and block traffic in this area,” the university said. The new system should help students who arrive shortly before their lectures find parking more easily, without spending time searching for a spot.

More slots

Dr Al Hashemi said there are plans to add more car parking on campus. This includes building three new gates to make it easier to enter and exit the medical-college complex, and the male and female buildings.

“The university will also build new parking spaces and expand the existing parking facilities within the female students’ accommodation buildings, providing a total capacity of up to 300 [new] spaces,” said Dr Al Hashemi.

Another plan is to build a multistorey car park at the female students’ complex, with space for 600 vehicles.

The university also plans to provide dedicated parking for parents and visitors, who usually spend only a short time on campus to complete transactions or other business.

Debate among students

The decision has led to debate among students. Some are questioning the change and feel frustrated about having to pay for parking at a university where most spaces have always been free.

Mariam Mohammad, a student at the university, said there is heavy traffic congestion in the car parks.

“It doesn’t make sense to have paid parking at the university,” she said. “The construction will be completed by next September. They should provide enough parking lots first and extra paid parking.

“Most of the students don’t have jobs or income and this is a financial burden. If you have lectures, that means at least six hours per day, which means Dh30 ($8.17) per day. In total, I need to pay Dh900 per month for parking.”

Ammar Ali, 22, said some people took advantage of free parking by leaving their cars for hours or days.

“I think the decision is to organise the parking but there should be another way to fix this problem,” he said. “It’s not my fault as a student to pay fees because others took advantage of free spaces. It is really hard to get parking on campus.”

He suggested installing a smart gate for registered students. “There are some empty lands on the campus that can be turned into new parking also to ease congestion.”