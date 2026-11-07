Paid parking introduced in more Dubai areas as Parkin expands network

Motorists are to pay for parking in certain areas of Dubai's Jebel Ali Industrial area and Al Furjan, as Parkin introduces new tariffs in the two neighbourhoods.

In Jebel Ali Industrial area, public parking fees have been introduced under Code 599T, with signs installed to inform motorists of the system, the company said.

Parking will operate from 8am to 10pm, and motorists will be charged Dh4.20 an hour. Residents and visitors can also opt for longer-term subscriptions through the Parkin app.

Subscriptions in Jebel Ali Industrial area are priced at Dh315 for one month, Dh840 for three months, Dh1,680 for six months and Dh2,940 for one year.

Meanwhile, Al Furjan will fall under parking zone 591P. Residents and visitors using the designated areas can choose from subscription plans. For one month, the subscription is Dh1,999, for three months, Dh3,999 and for one year, Dh4,999.

Motorists can pay for public parking via the Parkin App, SMS, WhatsApp, the Roads and Transport Authority or DubaiNow apps, or payment machines.

This comes as Dubai expands its paid public parking network to curb illegal parking and better manage available spaces.

In October, Parkin renewed its parking services agreement with Dubai Multi Commodities Centre for another 10 years to manage paid parking across Jumeirah Lakes Towers.

Under the agreement, Parkin will oversee daily parking operations, including payments through its digital and physical channels.

The company will provide parking services for approximately 2,800 paid parking spaces across JLT, including 250 designated motorcycle parking spaces.