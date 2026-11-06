Dubai Police shut down 33 illegal nurseries operating in residential buildings

Dubai Police have arrested 34 people after closing 33 unlicensed nurseries found to be operating in residential buildings and other unsuitable locations.

The nurseries were aimed at limited-income families and offered low-cost childcare, but failed to comply with regulations, potentially exposing children to neglect and abuse. Police said some sites lacked proper hygiene and safety measures, and employed staff without adequate oversight.

Authorities made the arrests after field inspections and investigations were conducted by Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

"The danger of these nurseries lies in their operating outside childcare regulations, in locations unequipped to receive children, with low hygiene levels and no safety standards," Dubai Police said.

Police investigations identified several illegal nurseries across the emirate. They were placed under surveillance, before dozens were arrested in the crackdown.

The force said those campaigns were part of efforts to protect children and address practices that threaten their safety. It stressed the importance of complying with laws governing nursery operations and avoiding placing young people in places not designated or equipped for childcare.

Dubai Police urged parents to confirm that nurseries have valid licences before enrolling their children and issued a warning against choosing childcare services based only on low fees or advertisements. Authorities also urged the public to report suspected illegal childcare operations by calling 901 or using the Dubai Police website or smart app.