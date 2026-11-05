ROX delivers first UAE-made ADAMAS vehicles, marking a new era of UAE automotive excellence

In a landmark celebration that underscores the UAE's expanding industrial base, ROX held a vibrant ceremony at its Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre at KEZAD.

Less than 60 days after rolling out its inaugural Emirates-built vehicle, the company officially presented the first batch of 10 ADAMAS vehicles to customers during the ceremony. The vehicles form part of a limited 100-unit UAE Signature Edition.

The high-profile event took place on the bustling factory floor, drawing a distinguished crowd of local media representatives, industry dignitaries, and key partners.

This latest milestone builds upon the momentum established by the company's first Emirates-built car early in September, highlighting the speed and efficiency with which ROX has brought its manufacturing ambitions in Abu Dhabi to reality.

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Executing at speed, built on trust and resilience

The journey from setting up manufacturing operations to executing customer deliveries in under two months has impressed industry observers.

When asked what this rapid turnaround reveals about ROX's capabilities, founder and CEO Jarvis emphasised the key elements behind this success.

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"I think it'll be because of trust," he explained following the ceremony.

He also candidly recalled the hurdles ROX faced earlier in the year.

"We had a problem with logistics, but I'd made a promise to the government, partners, and our customers, so I needed to deliver the factory on time."

The team's determination was also tested during Abu Dhabi's intense summer heat, as work continued to keep the manufacturing centre on schedule and fulfil the commitments ROX had made.

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Building a robust local ecosystem

While initial assembly involves hundreds of locally integrated parts, ROX's vision for the UAE extends far beyond vehicle manufacturing.

The company is actively building a deeply localised industrial ecosystem.

Highlighting a strategic partnership forged with one of the nation's premier industrial giants, Borouge, Jarvis noted: "We have a joint lab, and we do the research together to do advanced materials research.

"Now in the ROX ADAMAS, we have already used 17 parts from Borouge."

By integrating local suppliers and fostering deep cooperative ties, ROX is transforming itself from a standalone vehicle maker into an open platform that collaborates closely with Emirati enterprises, treating local partners like family members.

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Merging local culture with luxury design

The launch of the UAE Signature Edition vehicles holds immense symbolic value.

For Jarvis and his design team, capturing the authentic spirit of the Emirates required deep cultural immersion.

"You need to learn the design from the local people and local culture," Jarvis remarked.

The ROX team spent extended periods studying regional heritage, visiting palaces and consulting with Emirati designers to ensure the vehicle resonates deeply with the country's aesthetic values.

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The exclusive special edition cars proudly feature elements inspired by the UAE’s national colours and identity, incorporated into details across the exterior and interior.

Jarvis recalled seeing vehicles across the UAE displaying the national flag and other expressions of local pride.

"I thought, okay, very good, we should follow this strategy," he said.

"We want to show what it means to be 'Made in the UAE and Proud of the UAE'."

Abu Dhabi as a global home and automotive capital

Reflecting on why Abu Dhabi was chosen as the permanent heartbeat for ROX's global operations, Jarvis expressed deep affection for the emirate, describing it as his second home.

He also praised UAE consumers for their appreciation of luxury, design and quality, which he believes make Abu Dhabi a natural home for the brand.

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Charting an ambitious future toward 2030

Looking ahead, ROX's ambitions align seamlessly with the UAE’s broader national strategies, including Operation 300bn, which aims to drive industrial growth and boost GDP contribution significantly by 2030.

Jarvis projects that ROX will play a pivotal role in this national vision.

"By my calculation, I think by 2030 ROX can contribute maybe 10 per cent of this target," he stated.

With a long-term target to produce 300,000 vehicles a year in the UAE by the same year and a firm ambition to become the world's leading outdoor lifestyle brand, ROX's milestone customer handover at its manufacturing centre at KEZAD marks not a destination, but a powerful stepping stone toward an extraordinary future.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with ROX