Dubai introduces digital Nol QR tickets for metro, buses and trams

Public transport passengers in Dubai can now use digital QR codes on their phones to access the metro, trams and buses, eliminating the need for a single-use red paper Nol ticket.

Passengers can buy digital Nol QR tickets through the Nol Pay or S'hail apps, the Roads and Transport Authority announced.

This option is especially convenient for occasional passengers and visitors who use red Nol tickets for single trips. The fare for a red Nol ticket depends on the number of zones travelled through.

To enter the metro, passengers should hold their phone with the QR code facing down over the entry blue gate reader.

For bus rides, hold the phone screen facing up with the QR code displayed over the red Nol reader at the entrance until it is accepted. Digital tickets are also valid on the Dubai Tram.

Commuters can buy the QR ticket up to 90 days in advance. It becomes valid on first use and expires at midnight that same day. For example, if you activate it at 11pm, it expires at midnight.

Regular commuters can keep using their silver, gold and personal Nol cards. The digital QR tickets are an additional option rather than a replacement for existing cards.

The silver Nol card holder is permitted in regular-class areas, while the gold Nol card allows passengers access gold class cabins on the Metro and trams at a higher fare.

The personal Nol card, also known as the blue Nol card, is issued in the passenger’s name and may offer fare concessions to eligible students, senior Emiratis and residents, and people of determination.