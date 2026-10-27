Sharjah announces women-only clock tower in Kalba and care complex on Khor Fakkan Road

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a new clock tower dedicated to women, to be built near Kalba University, opposite the existing clock tower.

Construction of the new tower is under way, the emirate's media office said. Sheikh Dr Sultan said he hoped the new tower would bring joy to people.

Sheikh Dr Sultan spoke about the new tower during a phone-in on Direct Line, a popular daily radio and television programme. Talking about launching projects, he recalled happy childhood memories of the inauguration of Al Islah Al Qasimia School.

He said the existing clock tower is for men, while a second tower is being built primarily for women at the opposite end of the university grounds. The new tower features an attractive design and scenic views of the surrounding area. Its location was carefully chosen to keep it far enough from nearby homes to preserve residents’ privacy.

The tower is has the university to the west, and the co-operative society, Kalba Creek and the island to the east. Behind it lies a spacious public park that extends to the cemetery wall. The park features a large, air-conditioned indoor hall equipped with a variety of games, making it a recreational space for the community.

Sheikh Dr Sultan said the park was the first of its kind developed in Kalba and a gift to its residents, adding that similar parks are planned for other areas.

The new women’s tower is intended to provide a private and comfortable environment where women can gather and enjoy their leisure time. Construction is under way, and the project's engineer has prepared the architectural designs.

The project will add a new architectural feature to Kalba, near the existing clock tower at the junction of Al Wahda Street and Al Corniche Street.

The existing clock tower was inaugurated by Sheikh Dr Sultan on March 17, 2022. The 60-metre landmark has seven floors and features elegant Islamic architectural designs, crowned by a five-metre clock and a dome adorned with gilded mosaics.

Surrounded by 12 main fountains representing the hours and 60 smaller fountains representing the minutes, the tower combines timekeeping with a distinctive water display.

It also features two observation decks, including a restaurant, offering panoramic views of Kalba’s lake, university, mangrove reserve and surrounding mountains.

The new women-only tower will add a contemporary development alongside this established landmark. The announcement did not specify details of its architectural features, facilities or expected opening date.

Sheikh Dr Sultan has also approved an integrated care complex for men and women on Khor Fakkan Road, the media office said.

The complex will include two nursing homes, physiotherapy centres, two counselling centres, two childcare homes, a women's protection centre, a community centre, and 390 parking spaces for visitors, residents and staff.

The integrated care city is planned as a comprehensive setting for care, rehabilitation, family support and community activities. Gardens, a mosque, and an event square will also provide spaces for recreation, worship, and social interaction alongside the specialised facilities.