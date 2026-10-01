Sharjah Ruler extends bereavement leave for employees who lose close relatives

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, has directed changes to bereavement leave for employees of the Sharjah government and universities in the emirate, in a move aimed at strengthening family ties.

Employees are to be granted five days' bereavement leave when death occurs inside the UAE and eight days should it take place outside the country.

Abdullah Al Zaabi, head of the Sharjah Human Resources Department, said the changes apply to government employees and university staff in the emirate in the event of the death of a range of close relatives, including grandparents, parents, uncles and aunts, siblings, spouses, children, nieces and nephews, and grandchildren.

The move is intended to give employees more time to be with their families during periods of bereavement and to reinforce family bonds.

For Khalfan Ahmed, 40, an Emirati who lives in Sharjah, the change reflects how Sheikh Dr Sultan looks after his people.

“This is a thoughtful and compassionate decision that reflects the UAE’s strong value of family and community,” Mr Ahmed said. “Losing a loved one is one of the most difficult moments anyone can go through and having enough time to be with family, attend the funeral and offer support is extremely important.”

Mr Ahmed said the decision showed that the well-being of employees is measured not only by their work but also by their responsibilities towards their families.

Extending the leave period offers people “the time and peace of mind they need during such a difficult period”, he added.