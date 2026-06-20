Minister of Family highlights fathers' crucial role in raising children

Fathers play an essential role in guiding, instilling values and fostering self-confidence in children, said Sana Suhail, Minister of Family, as families prepare to mark Father's Day on Sunday.

A father’s positive presence in his family's life is directly reflected in stability, social cohesion and the upbringing of responsible generations capable of shaping the future, Ms Suhail said.

The UAE has established an integrated framework to strengthen the role of fathers through awareness programmes and community initiatives, added the minister.

The Year of Family further underscores this national commitment by promoting stronger family bonds and reinforcing relationships among family members, she said.

Honouring fathers is “a salute of every father who has contributed to building a stable family, instilled in his children love for their homeland and pride in its values, and devoted himself to creating a brighter and more prosperous future for generations to come”, she added.