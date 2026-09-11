Sharjah scheme to bring retired people back to work will make 'elderly feel alive again'

A scheme to bring retired people back into the workplace in Sharjah will give them a renewed sense of purpose, say citizens in the emirate.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, approved the plan this week to bring senior citizens, their spouses and retired people back to work part-time in the public sector.

The system will offer flexible options including working three days a week or specific hours.

Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, 63, who retired from the Sharjah government three years ago, told The National he was planning to apply for a job.

“The new decision gave me a feeling that my part in life is not done yet. Returning to a part-time job is an opportunity to keep myself going,” Mr Al Marzouqi said.

“It is not about financial revenue. It makes me feel that I can help people with my experience. Interacting with people at work will enhance the mental health of senior citizens.”

Hussain Al Darmaki, 56, said there was a big turnout of applicants for the part-time jobs this week after the plan was announced.

“Many people are applying for the jobs in Sharjah government. It is a big step to safeguard senior citizens in Sharjah.

“The elderly [person] will feel alive again by going to work that he can do without a burden on his physical or health situation.”

Mr Al Darmaki, a retired businessman, said such initiatives were important to support the elderly.

“Retirement changes a lot in the human nature. Having activities or programmes like part-time working will enhance positive behaviour for senior citizens,” he said.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi also wants to ensure 3,000 UAE citizens are working in Sharjah's public sector by the end of the year. Omar Al Askar / UAE Presidential Court Show caption: Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi also wants to ensure…

Keeping active

“I want to get them outside the house and participate with us. It to prevent depression. Even if they come walking with a stick,” Sheikh Dr Al Qasimi told the Direct Line radio station this week.

“I want the elderly to participate with us in the part-time work plan. They still have something to offer.”

Sharjah's Ruler emphasised that the new system would help to lift senior citizens' spirits as well as enhancing their quality of life and their mental health.

“Ask the elderly [man] what he is waiting for each day sitting at home and the answer may be a painful one. I will bring him and his wife out of the house and work even for one or two hours per day depending on what they can manage,” Sheikh Al Qasimi added.

“They won’t find any hardship in this work because the jobs will be undemanding.”

As an example of the type of roles available under the scheme, he cited checking visitors' tickets at Sharjah’s museums.

“The senior employee will wake up early, get dressed, leave the house to work to see people and interact,” Sheikh Dr Sultan said.

Male employees in emirate's public sector can retire at the age of 55, or once they have reached 20 years of service, according to the Sharjah government website.

If an employee opts to retire before 55, they will receive only a percentage of their pension. Full payments will begin once they reach mandatory retirement age.

The same applies to female employees, except the mandatory age for them is 50. Women who have children under the age of 18 can retire at 45.