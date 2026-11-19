Private parking operator Parkonic has introduced a Dh50 hourly charge along the entire stretch outside the Royal Atlantis on Palm Jumeirah, categorising it as a VIP zone.

The charge, with code P118, came into effect on November 4. Fees are in operation 24 hours a day, including weekends and public holidays.

Drivers pay Dh50 for each hour or part of an hour. The fee applies to all vehicles.

Popular Dubai radio host Parikshit Balochi was surprised when he spotted a sign displaying the new tariff, although he believes the move could help ease congestion.

“It's a logical step; we often get stuck in traffic in that area due to random parking outside the Royal Atlantis while visitors click pictures of the popular destination, creating congestion,” he said.

He doubts this will significantly impact Dubai residents. “How often would we drive to the Palm Jumeirah and park our cars on the road? If anyone does that and causes inconvenience for others, they should pay that fee,” Mr Balochi said.

Another Dubai motorist, who did not wish to be identified, said he was unaware of the charges when he visited the area.

“It was late in the evening when I visited the area and didn't realise I had been charged. The fee comes straight out of our Salik account, even if we only park for a few minutes. Now, the entire stretch outside the Royal Atlantis is a paid parking zone.”

A Parkonic sign on Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Parikshit Balochi Show caption: A Parkonic sign on Palm Jumeirah. Photo: Parikshit Balochi

The zone is not the only location on the island where motorists must pay to park on the street.

Parking charges at Palm Crescent Street Parking, identified by zone code P108, came into effect on February 1, 2026. The charge is Dh10 an hour or part thereof, with fees also applying 24 hours a day, including weekends and public holidays.

Parkonic tariffs vary across Dubai depending on the location and parking zone. Standard residential and community areas typically charge between Dh4 and Dh6 per hour, while retail and commercial locations may offer one or two hours of free parking before charging about Dh10 an hour.

High-demand locations can charge between Dh20 and Dh50 an hour, depending on the zone. Grace periods, operating hours and tariffs also differ, with some residential areas offering free overnight parking.

The National has asked Parkonic for comment.

Payment methods

Parkonic operates a ticketless parking system at Palm Jumeirah VIP and Palm Jumeirah Crescent and uses the vehicle registration plates as digital parking records.

Motorists can pay by text message by following the instructions displayed on parking signs. If an SMS payment is not initiated, the fee is automatically deducted from the vehicle's Salik account after the car exits.

Drivers without a Salik account, or those with insufficient balance, must pay through SMS.

Cash payments, parking machines and QR-code payments are not available in these locations.

Parkonic has warned motorists that failure to pay the parking fees may result in fines, blacklisting or legal action.