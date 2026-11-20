A new teaser from events company Theory Eleven Middle East has raised the prospect of Kanye West returning to Abu Dhabi for a concert.

The black-and-white video, shared on Instagram, opens with stadium lights flickering on before showing a figure from behind who appears to resemble the American rapper, now known as Ye.

Other images include a white dove and a crystal-covered mask similar to one worn by West for past performances. The company’s logo appears at the end, while the caption reads: “Watch this space”.

Several UAE accounts are tagged in the post, including Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi Calendar, ticketing platforms Fever and District UAE, and Virgin Radio Dubai.

Kanye West, known now as Ye, has been holding stadium shows across the world this year. AFP Show caption: Kanye West, known now as Ye, has been holding stadium shows …

Theory Eleven Middle East is the promoter responsible for the upcoming Mariah Carey Christmas show coming to Abu Dhabi on December 12.

No concert has been officially announced, and West’s tour website does not currently list an Abu Dhabi date.

A return to Abu Dhabi?

The mask in the teaser may be familiar to fans who attended West’s 2013 concert at du Arena on Yas Island. During the show, the rapper wore a crystal-covered mask for performances of Diamonds and Runaway.

That concert featured a stage designed to resemble an iceberg, giant screens showing stormy weather and artificial snow. It followed an earlier Abu Dhabi appearance in 2010, when West headlined one of the Yasalam after-race concerts during the Formula One weekend.

West has maintained ties with the UAE since those performances. He recorded much of Vultures 1, his 2024 collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, in two villas on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah, which were converted into makeshift studios.

What could a show look like?

West’s current tour has featured a large globe-shaped stage positioned in the middle of stadiums, with the rapper performing from the top of the structure. At his Los Angeles shows in April, projections transformed the stage into a rotating Earth and Moon, while guests including Travis Scott and Lauryn Hill joined him.

A similar stage was used at his concert in Istanbul in May, where the performance was accompanied by lighting, smoke and projections.

While the tag does not confirm a venue, Zayed Sports City Stadium has hosted major international concerts, including Coldplay’s four sold-out Abu Dhabi shows in January 2025. Those performances drew a combined 200,000 people, according to promoter Live Nation Middle East.