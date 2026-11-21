Lionel Messi's bid to win successive MLS Cups reaches the play-off stage this weekend when his Inter Miami team take on Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium.

The first of their best-of-three series of clashes with Columbus begins on Saturday with Miami aiming to become the first repeat champions since LA Galaxy back in 2011/12.

That Galaxy squad contained stellar talent such as David Beckham, Landon Donavon and Robbie Keane but the Miami equivalent of 2026 takes the star status up a few levels, with Casemiro, Luis Suarez and Messi among its glitziest performers.

Cristian 'Kily' Gonzalez's side finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference, albeit a distant 17 points behind table-topping Nashville, having scored more goals (80) than any other team in the MLS.

It would be of little surprise that Messi topped the scoring charts with his 26 goals in 31 appearances ensuring the 39-year-old became the first player in MLS history to win the Golden Boot in successive campaigns. Messi also provided 17 assists making his 43 goal contributions the league's best for a second year in a row.

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“I have no doubt that he's the best of all,” said Messi's coach Gonzalez, who replaced. “None of them can compare to him when it comes to respect for his colleagues. Leo at his age and what he does, from my point of view, deserves the MVP and also the Ballon d'Or. I hope he can achieve it.”

While the Ballon d'Or ended up in the hands of England and Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane – with Messi coming in fifth – it would be major surprise if the MLS MVP honours do not go the Argentine's way for a record-breaking third year in a row.

He was also named in FIFPRO World XI team for the 18th time last week, in a four-pronged attack alongside Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Lamine Yamal, with Kane failing to make the line-up.

This season has seen Messi reach a century of goals since moving to Miami in 2023 – also securing Miami victory in the Campeones Cup final – with his current tally now standing at 107 in 124 appearances, along with 60 assists.

The campaign has also witnessed Messi call time on his international career when he bid an emotional farewell in a 3-0 friendly ⁠win over Benin watched by 85,000 fans in Buenos Aires when he, inevitably, scored one and set up two others.

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For the Herons, Messi has been assisted on the goals front this season by fellow veteran and old Barcelona running mate Luis Suarez, plus Mexican attacker German Berterame. Uruguayan Suarez, also 39, has contributed 17 MLS goals while Berterame, 28, has chipped in a further 10.

“We will carry on as long as circumstances allow us,” Saurez said on Catalunya Radio this week when asked about when he and Messi might consider hanging up their boots.

“As long as we are enjoying it and continue to have fun, and we keep that competitive edge and the desire to win, we won't stop, neither him nor me nor anyone who has that ambition to achieve things.

“Having the best player in the world and in history benefits you, because he makes things very easy for you, and clearly it always works in your favour.”

Suarez was on target in the final game of the regular season, with Berterame providing a headed assist, but Miami could only draw 3-3 at home to Charlotte, despite enjoying a three-goal advantage at half-time. The collapse sparked strong words from manager Gonzalez and a warning ahead of the play-offs.

“Every player – and I, as coach -must take responsibility for the fact that we cannot afford to give away the kind of advantages we did today, or make the mistakes we made today, otherwise, next time, we’re out,” he said after a match that had ended with a frustrated Messi appearing to swear at officials and refuse to shake hands with opposition players.

While Miami will enjoy home advantage against Columbus, their form at the impressive Nu Stadium – which opened in April – has been far from sparkling. Their record of six wins during the regular season (along with nine defeats and two losses) is the lowest among all 18 play-off contenders.

This will give Columbus hope going into the game, especially considering they have won eight of their last nine matches – including six straight victories – under interim-coach Laurent Courtois.

They are also unbeaten against Miami this season having drawn 2-2 in Florida before winning 2-1 last time out at Scotts Miracle Gro Field in September, which saw Messi curl home a stunning free-kick.

That match also saw 10 yellow cards handed out to players – six to Miami, four to Columbus – while Courtois expressed his frustration at the behaviour of Miami players, especially their constant complaining at refereeing decisions with comments that should add spice to Saturday's game.

“I would be red carded after five minutes against those guys [if was playing] It's too much,” he said. “What they do is bad for the game and it sucked, but the guys stayed focused and we'll focus on that.”