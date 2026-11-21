Chelsea's struggles under new manager Xabi Alonso continued as they fell to a 4-1 home battering by Leeds United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The West London club actually took the lead through 23-year-old striker Emmanuel Emegha on his Premier League debut in the 25th minute. But their advantage lasted only three minutes with Noah Okafor levelling the scores with a low finish.

Leeds had been the better team in the opening 45 minutes so it was not a huge shock when went 2-1 up after the break courtesy of a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty after Morgan Rogers was harshly penalised after Jayden Bogle's struck his arm.

It was 3-1 just before the hour mark after Okafor fired home his second goal, sending a beautiful half-volley into the top corner to put Leeds on the way to a first win at Chelsea since 1999. The icing on the cake was provided by Brenden Aaronson's neat finish in stoppage time.

Alonso has now seen his team lose three out of their last four league games leaving Chelsea eighth in the table, one point and two places behind Leeds.

Daniel Farke's side defeated Tottenham Hotspur courtesy of an Okafor goal before the international break, having not won in the league since September, and have built on that victory with an superb performance against Chelsea.

“We have to be realistic and understand how hard this league is. We need to back this up next week, if we don't then this performance is wasted,” said Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu.

Evanilson makes it six in row

Brazilian forward Evanilson continued his hot-streak in front of goal by scoring for a sixth consecutive Premier League game as Bournemouth defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 on the south coast.

First-half goals from Evanilson and Justin Kluivert put the in-form Cherries on their way to a club record fifth top-flight win on the spin and a ninth in successive matches across all competitions.

Victory lifted Marco Rose's outfit into the top four on 18 points – level with Liverpool who play Manchester United on Sunday in Maurico Pochettino's first game as Red Devils manager – and four behind third-place Manchester City who drew 1-1 with Fulham earlier on Saturday.

“Delighted, we are very proud, I’m very proud of the team, especially after an international break, it’s important how we restart again and we did an amazing job today,” said Kluivert.

Teen sensation stars for Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur returned to winning ways after losing to Leeds last time out as they eased to victory over Ipswich Town.

Luca Williams-Barnett – making his first Premier League start – put Spurs in front after quarter-of-an-hour, before the 18-year-old winger supplied an assist for Dominic Solanke to score his second league goal of the season and make it 2-0 early in the second half.

It was a fourth win in five matches for Robert de Zerbi's men who move into the top half of the table. Ipswich have now taken just two points from a possible 15 and hover just outside the bottom three in 16th place.

“I wouldn’t say it was perfect but to win again at home is great,” said Solanke. “Luca was magnificent today. We see him in training every day, we know what a player he is. he's such a talent.”

Frank's Palace reign starts with loss

Coventry City battled to an entertaining 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in what was Thomas Frank's first game in charge of the Eagles.

Striker Taiwo Awoniy put the Frank Lampard's side in front after just five minutes at Coventry Building Society Arena only for Yeremy Pino to score the opening goal of Frank's reign to make it 1-1.

Coventry were back in front after half-an-hour thanks to Japanese winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto but Palace again pulled level with Jorgen Strand Larsen scoring in first-half stoppage time.

But the Sky Blues were not to be denied three points when Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson pushed the ball against Dwight McNeil who deflected into his own net

Coventry moved up to 13th place with their fourth win of the season while Palace remain rooted to the bottom after five defeats in a row.

No home comforts for Villa

Aston Villa's poor home form continues as they were held to a frustrating goalless home draw by Sunderland.

Unai Emery's men have won only one game in six Premier League outings this season and while they are unbeaten in seven league matches, they have now drawn four out of their last six games.

Villa – who had 72 per cent of the possession and 19 attempts on goal – are in 11th place while Sunderland remain in the bottom three with just two wins this season although they will take pride at this battling point.

“It is a wonderful point when we see where we have come from,” said Sunderland defender Thomas Meunier. “Sometimes you have to admit they are the better team with better players and we have to do what we do as a team.”