Mauricio Pochettino era begins as Manchester United appoint Argentine as manager

Mauricio Pochettino is all set for a return to the Premier League as Manchester United appointed the Argentine as head coach on Friday after sacking Michael Carrick.

Pochettino, who is with the United States national team, will remain with Team USA for their upcoming matches against Haiti before ​joining Manchester United from next Wednesday.

The Old Trafford club are in a desperate situation; the ​Premier ​League giants are in the ​relegation zone after their worst start to a ⁠league campaign in four decades.

“The club has reached an agreement with the US Soccer Federation for Mauricio ⁠and his staff to be released after the conclusion of their responsibilities with the US men’s national team,” Man United said in a statement.

“The Argentinian is renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams and his outstanding record of developing individual players. Pochettino has consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues.”

The 54-year-old arrives at Old Trafford with United having managed just one win and eight points from ⁠10 Premier League games. They are 18th in the standings, one point above bottom side Crystal ​Palace.

United have ⁠won only three of their 15 ‌matches across all competitions.

It has been a tumultuous period for United, culminating in the departure of Carrick following a 4-4 home draw with Aston Villa two weeks after a ​humiliating 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth.

Pochettino returns to club football after two years in charge of the United States men's national team, where he guided the World Cup co-hosts to the last 16 before their campaign ended in defeat by Belgium.

“The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honours of my career,” Pochettino said in a statement.

“We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country.

“There is tremendous talent in the US player pool from the youth teams through to the senior team, and it's one of the reasons we have so much belief for the future of US Soccer.

“You will ​always have a special place in our hearts, and we will be ‌supporting the teams whenever they step on ⁠the field.”

Pochettino previously managed Southampton before turning ⁠Tottenham Hotspur into top-four contenders and guiding them to the Champions League final in 2019.

Subsequent spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea produced mixed results.