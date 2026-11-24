Anfield on Sunday was Manchester United’s eighth away game of the season and the eighth time United failed to get a win. One win in 11 puts them in a Premier League relegation position, and the fixture list is unrelenting, as it was always going to be once the team qualified for the Uefa Champions League.

Next up is another away game, this one in the Champions League, against Sporting in Lisbon on Wednesday. United have been well beaten in their two previous away matches in Madrid and Como.

That the team now managed by Mauricio Pochettino will be playing Champions League football next term seems highly unrealistic right now. Staying in the Premier League by avoiding a first relegation since 1974 is a more pressing issue.

But Sporting is the immediate focus: the team that Bruno Fernandes left to join England’s biggest club in January 2020 in the hope of future glories. It is also the club Ruben Amorim left for Old Trafford two years ago. He lasted just over a year.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcos Rojo, Nani, Manuel Ugarte and Peter Schmeichel have all played for United and Sporting. The Portuguese champions are favourites to add to United’s woes after winning three of their opening games.

Liverpool thrash United - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Rio Ngumoha scores Liverpool’s third goal in their 4-0 Premier League win over Manchester United at Anfield on November 22, 2026. Getty Images Show caption: Rio Ngumoha scores Liverpool’s third goal in their 4-0 Premi…

Liverpool substitute Victor Munoz celebrates scoring their fourth goal. Reuters Show caption: Liverpool substitute Victor Munoz celebrates scoring their f…

Florian Wirtz scores to put Liverpool 2-0 in front. Getty Images Show caption: Florian Wirtz scores to put Liverpool 2-0 in front. Getty Im…

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after his goal in the 10th minute. AFP Show caption: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after his goal in …

Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino saw his team suffer a nightmare start at Anfield. Reuters Show caption: Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino saw his team s…

Florian Wirtz celebrates after scoring Liverpool's second goal. AFP Show caption: Florian Wirtz celebrates after scoring Liverpool's second go…

United defender Matthijs de Ligt goes down after a challenge by Alexander Isak of Liverpool. Getty Images Show caption: United defender Matthijs de Ligt goes down after a challenge…

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scores their first goal from a free-kick. Reuters Show caption: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai scores their first goal from …

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the opening goal. AFP Show caption: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates after scoring the …

United defender Leny Yoro is shown a red card by referee Sam Barrott. Getty Images Show caption: United defender Leny Yoro is shown a red card by referee Sam…

Rio Ngumoha celebrates with teammate Bradley Barcola after scoring Liverpool's third goal. Getty Images Show caption: Rio Ngumoha celebrates with teammate Bradley Barcola after s…

United's Leny Yoro fouls Alexander Isak of Liverpool which resulted in a red card. Getty Images Show caption: United's Leny Yoro fouls Alexander Isak of Liverpool which r…























United are reeling, and the size of Pochettino’s task became apparent in his first game. The hoped-for "new manager bounce" didn’t materialise.

It wasn’t his fault that Leny Yoro was sent off via a harsh red card after eight minutes. It was his fault that he chose to start defender Mathijs de Ligt, one of United’s best-paid players, who looked so far below the standard almost a year after his last start, which followed back surgery. Liverpool punished United for their obvious frailties.

Pochettino must bring some semblance of stability amid the biggest storm and worst league start since 1972/73. Even then, United found form at the end of the season with seven wins in 11 games to finish 18th from 22 teams in the English top flight.

There has been no evidence so far of any form from this United side, one which has conceded more goals than any other team across Europe’s top five leagues so far this season, though eight of those goals have been conceded in the Champions League.

And in all three Champions League games where United have conceded goals, they have done so early. Atletico’s Pablo Barrios scored after one minute in Madrid, setting them on their way to a 2-0 win. As with Sunday, Yoro was sent off in that game, too. In Como, Nico Paz put the Italians ahead after only two minutes – and onto a 4-1 rout.

Against Roma at Old Trafford, Matias Soule and Donyell Malen had put the Italians 2-0 up inside 17 minutes. Game after game, United’s errors are recurring, and it’s these that, and it’s these which Pochettino must empower his players to stop.

In attack, United struggle to score. With no recognised centre-forward because Benjamin Sesko is out until the new year, the top scorers, Fernandes and Bryan Mbeumo, have four each, with the Portuguese scoring three of those in one game.

This side has attacking players of merit, but it’s a team which has failed to score in three of the past four Premier League games. To make matters worse, striker Mateus Cunha is suspended for the game in Lisbon.

Ironically, United’s heaviest defeat in Europe came away to Sporting when, in 1964, they lost 5-0 in a European Cup Winners’ Cup quarter-final. That drubbing (it could have been 14-4, according to midfielder Pat Crerand) was a shock as United had won the home leg 4-1. No one foresaw United would be dumped out of the competition, 6-4 on aggregate.

Sir Matt Busby’s United was also a troubled team, although that side were pushing for a treble. Crerand later revealed there were "grumblings about money".

He said: "We would get crowd bonuses, a certain amount for a crowd over 30,000, 40,000 and so on. But the players never really trusted the crowd figures given by the club and felt that the club reported lower numbers to avoid paying out. Gates were sometimes given out at thirty-odd thousand when the ground looked full."

Goalkeeper David Gaskell had thrown two into his own net within 20 minutes, and United’s defenders, not even the redoubtable Nobby Stiles, could get anywhere near the exceptional Silva and Geo in the Sporting attack.

And Crerand recalled Busby, usually calm and gracious in defeat, "ranted and raged at us after throwing away a lead which should have been big enough to have seen us through to the semi-finals, letting ourselves and him down badly".

Crerand puts the defeat down to naivety, a lack of understanding of how continental teams saved it all for the second leg.

Times and formats have changed. United learned from Lisbon and were league champions a year later, European Cup winners four years later. The only other time the two teams met was in 2007/08, with United winning both games. Then United were the English champions and on the way to being European and world champions. It’s a different world from the club’s current predicament.

Such successes seem a long way away for Manchester United right now; the aims are far more modest.