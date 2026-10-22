Como v Manchester United player ratings: Who got a three on disastrous night for Michael Carrick?

Serie A side Como secured the biggest result in their history when they thrashed Manchester United 4-1 in the Uefa Champions League on Wednesday night.

Cesc Fabregas's side, who are playing in the tournament for the first time, produced a sensational performance, dominating the three-time European champions from start to finish.

Argentine attacker Nico Paz scored two and assisted another in a man-of-the-match performance, with the other goals coming from Tasos Douvikas and Jacobo Ramon. Substitute Joshua Zirkzee grabbed United's late consolation.

It was a dismal night for United manager Michael Carrick who is now under intense pressure after going seven matches without victory – their worst run since 2015 – as his side became the first English team to concede in the first two minutes of consecutive major European games.

Como are now on six points, having won two and lost one of their opening three Champions League matches. United are on three points and have not tasted victory in any competition since beating Azerbaijani champions Sabah FK on September 10.

What they said:

Como boss Cesc Fabregas: “It's a special night, but we are still at the beginning for everything we have in our minds. The team played well this evening, but we need to keep our feet on the ground and remember there is another match coming up on Saturday.”

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes: “It's not the first time, we started on the wrong foot, and they scored very early. Not much pressure on the ball, not many good movements with the ball, not many things going our way.

“Conceding early makes us go into game with a mood of defeat, it's difficult to get out of that, trying to be brave, to have the ball and make something happen. If we are not able to do that, it is going to be very difficult to get out of this situation.

“It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, wait for them, but sometimes when you give space to these teams they get confidence.”

Como ratings:

Jean Butez – 7/10: Not much to do in first half as United failed to register shot on target. First save came in 65th minute when he tipped Diallo shot over bar. Missed out on clean sheet when Zirkzee beat offside trap to score late on.

Yan Couto – 8/10: Brazilian full-back was full of energy up and down right after being rested for weekend win at Fiorentina. Lovely pass through to set-up first-half chance for Douvikas.

Marc-Oliver Kempf – 8/10: Como's defence was so cool in and out of possession at the back with the German a key part of that. Late booking for foul on edge of box on Diallo.

Jacobo Ramon – 8/10: Spanish under-21 defender headed home Como's fourth goal. Fantastic in defence as Como kept United's attack very quiet.

Alex Valle – 8/10: Like Yan Couto on other flank, left back Valle was excellent defensively and always looked to push forward and help Como attack.

Luis Milla – 8/10: United had no answer to Como's midfield dominance with the 32-year-old Spaniard superb at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. Fabregas has his team so well drilled from front to back.

Maximo Perrone – 8/10: Helped home side dominate possession in middle of park alongside Milla with slick, intricate passing. A masterclass performance from the boys in blue, albeit against woefully passive opponent.

Lucas Da Cunha – 8/10: The captain earned an assist for first goal after cutting inside from right and playing ball into Paz's feet. Involved in build-up for second goal. Almost made it 3-0 but sent shot wide.

Nico Paz – 9/10: Young Argentine curled home his first Champions League goal from Como's first attack in some style. Supplied perfectly weighted pass to set up second goal. Took advantage of Baleba error and open defence to finish superbly and make it 3-0. Came close to a hat-trick on several occasions.

Martin Baturina – 8/10: One lovely flash of skill early on when he flicked the ball through legs of Dalot on the turn. Croatian midfielder hit shot straight at keeper just before break. Another who was involved in slick move ahead of Douvikas goal.

Tasos Douvikas – 8/10: Saw his first effort, a low shot in the 35th minute, saved at near post. Should have scored a few minutes later but sliced wild effort over bar. Did score straight after break with clinical finish following slick Como move

Substitutes:

Maxence Caqueret (on for Baturina, 64') – 7/10: First touch in penalty area let him down or Como might have been on for another goal.

Kaiki Bruno (on for Da Cunha, 69') – 7/10: Supplied perfect cross for Como's fourth goal from Ramon.

Samuele Ricci (on for Paz, 80') – N/A.

Ivan Smolcic (on for Yan Couto, 80') – N/A.

Man United ratings:

Senne Lammens – 5/10: Just three minutes before Como went ahead through Paz’s excellent finish, Lammens stretched but couldn’t reach the ball. He saved from Douvikas on 35 minutes and Baturina on 42 minutes, although the latter was offside. Three minutes into the second half, he conceded a second to Douvikas, followed by Paz’s second on 56 minutes. Como scored a fourth, but Lammens was not at fault for any of the goals.

Diogo Dalot – 4/10: Back at right back and fired wide in the first minute. Switched to left back for the second half for no discernible reason. Poor, like the rest of them.

Matthijs De Ligt – 5/10: First start since last November – and how he was needed with all the other injuries. Extended a leg to turn away an 11th minute attack. A fragment of positivity on a wretched night that he’s back, but he couldn’t have expected to be up to speed. And he wasn’t.

Harry Maguire – 4/10: Couldn’t close down Paz for the first. Headed wide on 18, then made a diving challenge at the other end which saw some appeals for a penalty. It wasn’t.

Noussair Mazraoui – 3/10: Left back at the start and stretched by a team who kept the ball well and passed patiently left to right. It was the worst combination for United, who couldn’t contain their extreme possession and diagonal balls. The Moroccan was too slow on the ball.

Andrey Santos – 3/10: Booked on 22 after catching Paz, who’d easily bested him on a night where United found little peace. Off at half-time. Poor performance from the Brazilian.

Mason Mount – 4/10: Left side of United’s attack and picked up ball in tight areas. Dropped back more in second half, shot well over on 50. It’s hard to come into a game like this against such a good team and playing for a team with so many injuries and have a positive outcome.

Youri Tielemans – 4/10: Played behind Fernandes in the middle, but United have struggled to press all season and struggled in Como. Linked with Mbeumo a couple of times on a desperate night for United.

Bruno Fernandes – 3/10: Tried to thread tricky balls to Mbeumo, whom he alternated with. Shot miles over, like every other United effort on goal. Smart ball towards Amad on 65. Subbed off early. Said after it was the decision of the staff not to press man to man and leave space behind, which Como exploited. Dire season for United’s best player.

Matheus Cunha – 4/10: Started where he prefers on the left. Good early header from a Lammens ball, but nobody around him to get it. Turned and shot well over on 44. Off at half-time.

Bryan Mbeumo – 4/10: Drove down the right, shot well over on 78 – as was the norm from his teammates. Not a good night. He had a couple of half chances, but it was an awful night for United.

Substitutes:

Carlos Baleba (on for Santos, 46') – 4/10: Immediately into the fray, but lost the ball to Paz who ran forward and scored the third.

Amad Diallo (on for Cunha, 46') – 5/10: Made a lovely run into the box on 63 and shot pushed over two minutes later, but it was all too late. United were 3-0 down. His free-kick on target on 86 and crossed for Zirkzee to score a consolation on 90.

Joshua Zirkzee (on for Fernandes, 66') – 5/10: A bit of pace, a bit of energy, but the damage was done. Still, he scored after bringing the ball down beautifully, which is something United had failed to do.

Harry Amas (on for De Ligt, 79') – N/A: Another youngster who should be enjoying Champions League minutes.

Shea Lacey (on for Mbeumo, 85') – N/A: Deserves minutes, it’s such a shame he had to be introduced in these circumstances.