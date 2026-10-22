Bruno Fernandes turns on Michael Carrick as Manchester United crisis deepens

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes publicly criticised head coach Michael Carrick's tactics after their 4-1 Champions League hammering at Como.

The humiliating defeat has left Carrick fighting for his future after a run of seven games without a win in all competitions.

He apologised to the 700 travelling fans and ignored his beaten players after the final whistle in scenes reminiscent of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following a 4-1 defeat at Watford in 2021, which preceded his dismissal 24 hours later.

Fernandes, who has made a poor start to the season and performed badly in Italy, took aim at Carrick's setup after the game.

“It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball, but sometimes when you give too much the ball to these teams they get confidence,” he said.

Asked directly whether Carrick got his tactics wrong, Fernandes added: “That's on the manager and staff to see it, not me. Sometimes you have to be more brave under pressure, take the risk of pressing high and making them uncomfortable.”

Carrick offered a rebuke when told of the comment, as he said: “There's a little bit of whatever system you play, whatever tactics you play, if you don't run, and you don't run forward, and you don't run back, you aren't going to win.”

Fernandes's comments come just weeks after defender Lisandro Martinez laid into the club's board over a lack of investment in the squad.

Arsenal fight back against Bayern

Declan Rice rescued Arsenal with a late equaliser in an ⁠electric 2-2 Champions League draw at Bayern Munich.

Arsenal's ​evening in Germany began ominously when Bukayo Saka limped out of the contest in the 10th minute, clutching his knee after falling while attempting a pass.

Fifteen minutes later, ⁠however, Eberechi Eze raced on to Martin Odegaard's long ball and fired an angled shot past Manuel Neuer. Initially flagged offside, the goal was awarded following a VAR review.

Bayern replied in the 35th minute when Harry Kane released Alphonso Davies down the left with a through ball from halfway, the Canadian breaking clear before beating David Raya with a ⁠composed right-footed finish.

Kane put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot in the 61st minute after his shot struck Jurrien Timber's raised hand, blasting his 58th ​Champions League ⁠goal into the roof of the net.

But Rice had ‌the final say eight minutes from time, exchanging passes with Viktor Gyokeres inside the box before slotting past Neuer.

Courtois key for Madrid

At the Santiago Bernabeu, Real's emphatic ​4-1 scoreline owed much to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who denied Romulo's close-range volley and thwarted Christopher Nkunku one-on-one before the hosts found their rhythm.

Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, pouncing to tap home almost on the goalline after Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt spilt Federico Valverde's shot.

Arda Guler doubled the lead seven minutes after halftime, beating a defender to Kylian Mbappe's goalbound header from Jude Bellingham's cross.

Mbappe curled a shot into the top corner in the 83rd minute before Tidiam Gomis pulled one back a minute later. Substitute Yan Diomande capped Real's victory with a spectacular volley from Brahim Diaz's cross.

Elsewhere, Galatasaray won 4-2 at Lille, Inter Milan edged Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0, Aston Villa beat Viking Stavanger 3-1 and Real Betis beat Feyenoord 1-0, while LASK stunned Sporting 3-2 in Lisbon.