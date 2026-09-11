Where fans of Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and more watch matches in the UAE

What the World Cup proved this year is that football is meant to be watched together. In the UAE, supporters gathered in fan zones, cafes and bars to follow their national teams.

But international tournaments come around only every few years, while league football remains the lifeblood of the game. From now until next summer, it gives supporters a reason to meet week after week.

For some, it is a chance to connect with people from the same city or region as the team they support. For others, it brings new friendships and a brief escape from the weekly grind.

Some groups are formally recognised by the teams themselves, with official UAE supporters’ clubs for Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, while others have been meeting points in the UAE for decades.

More watch parties may be announced as the season progresses, so supporters should check fan club websites and social media for the latest details.

Here are the groups with established UAE viewing homes this season.

1. Abu Dhabi and Dubai Reds

Liverpool has separate fan clubs in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, both taking their names from the club’s famous red colours.

Dubai Reds have also hosted meet-and-greets with former Liverpool players including Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler.

Abu Dhabi: Easy Tiger Bar, Al Ain Palace Hotel, Corniche Road; @abudhabireds. Dubai: McGettigan’s JLT, Bonnington Hotel, Cluster J, Jumeirah Lakes Towers; dubaireds.com

2. Abu Dhabi and Dubai Mags

Taken from Newcastle United’s nickname, the Magpies, the Mags hold regular viewing parties in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

In the capital, Abu Dhabi Mags meet at Bridges Bar at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, with further watch parties announced fixture by fixture.

Dubai Mags moved to Bridgewater Tavern at the JW Marriott Marquis for the 2026-27 campaign, where home and away matches are screened.

Abu Dhabi: Bridges Bar, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta; @abudhabimags. Dubai: Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, Business Bay; dubaimags.com

3. Arsenal UAE

Arsenal UAE, officially recognised by Arsenal since 2009 and listed on the club’s website among its international supporters’ groups, has since developed bases in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Arsenal fans celebrate after a Champions League match against Napoli, with UAE supporters able to follow the club together at organised screenings in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Reuters Show caption: Arsenal fans celebrate after a Champions League match agains…

This season, fans will arrive at screenings with extra pride after Arsenal won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

Abu Dhabi: Baloos, Millennium Al Rawdah Hotel. Dubai: Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City; arsenaluae.com

4. Marina Schickeria Dubai

Is watching a side that has dominated its domestic league for more than a decade any fun? Bayern Munich fans in Dubai clearly think so.

Marina Schickeria Dubai, whose name draws on the Bayern Munich fan culture of Munich’s Sudkurve, or south stand, has been gathering in the city since 2015.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City; marinaschickeria.com

5. Dubai Hoops

Dubai Hoops, the city’s Celtic supporters’ group, has followed the Glasgow club from the UAE since 2003, with the past five seasons particularly joyous after Celtic won the Scottish league title in each of them.

McGettigan’s at Dubai World Trade Centre shows Celtic fixtures, including Champions League matches, with special arrangements made for some of the busier games.

McGettigan’s DWTC, Convention Tower, Dubai World Trade Centre; @dubaihoopscsc

6. UAE Chelsea Supporters Club

Few groups on the list go back as far as the UAE Chelsea Supporters Club, which dates back to 1992. The past few years have made for some anguished viewing for fans of the London club, but with a new season and fresh personnel on and off the pitch, following Chelsea may not feel quite as much of a chore.

Belgian Beer Cafe, Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai; uaecfc.com

7. Dubai Whites

Named after Leeds United’s traditional all-white colours, Dubai Whites is back following Leeds in their second consecutive season in the Premier League.

The branch is recognised within the club’s international supporters’ network and watches televised Leeds matches throughout the season.

Goodfellas Bar, Ramee Rose Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai; dubaiwhitessupporters.wordpress.com

8. Manchester City Supporters Club Dubai

Manchester City have had a particularly close connection with the UAE since the club was bought by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, in 2008, and their Dubai supporters have since celebrated a run of league titles, trophies and close finishes together.

Mr Toad’s Pub & Kitchen, Premier Inn Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel; @mancitydxb

9. Dubai Loyal

Dubai Loyal is the UAE-based Rangers supporters’ group, its name borrowing the Loyal moniker traditionally used by many Rangers fan clubs.

23rd Street Sports House, Grandeur Hotel, Al Barsha 1, Dubai; dubailoyal.com

10. Dubai Hammers

It will be a long season for the Dubai Hammers, with West Ham United relegated to the Championship. But they have been there before and have bounced back, so expect fans of the squad to still be out in force.

The group takes its name from West Ham United’s long-standing Hammers nickname. It has represented the club’s supporters in the city since 2012 and is recognised within West Ham’s international supporters’ network.

Nelson’s, Media Rotana Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai; dubaihammers.co.uk